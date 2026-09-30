Panasonic Connect Europe / Key word(s): Product Launch

LONG-LASTING TOUGHBOOK G3 SETS NEW STANDARDS FOR RUGGED TABLETS

30.09.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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Unrivalled battery life, increased mobility, and edge AI processing makes the G3 the only choice for accessing critical workflows in demanding environments. WIESBADEN, Germany, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G3 delivers a major step forward for rugged tablets. Panasonic's new battery pack structure delivers unrivalled longevity and choice, whilst its lightweight, agile, and modular design is engineered for mobile field users in defence; emergency services; utilities; surveying; manufacturing; logistics; and automotive.



Battery Life Breaks the Mould

Panasonic's new battery technology in the G3 increases battery life by 39%[1], with users able to select three different batteries, delivering 8.5 hours, 17 hours, and 24 hours of usage per charge[2], respectively. The G3's 99Wh battery – the largest capacity battery available in any TOUGHBOOK – is designed for the longest shifts when access to power-hungry, AI-driven applications in the field is a priority. The G3 also features 'hot-swappable' battery functionality, with an optional new 'bridge' battery enabling seamless switching without turning off the device. Next-Generation Agility

The G3 delivers lightweight, compact rugged mobility in a versatile form factor. Its 10.1-inch display and portable design make it easy to carry, and use in vehicles, and confined spaces. It is adaptable and agile for any application – whether it's as a conventional tablet; docked in emergency services vehicles, or in forklift trucks in warehouses to streamline supply chain and logistics workflows. Unrivalled AI Performance

As an advanced TOUGHBOOK AI PC, the G3 delivers next-generation rugged performance with the latest Intel® CoreTMUltra Series 3 platform and features dual-channel RAM[3]. This gives mobile teams the speed, responsiveness and AI-ready foundation to run demanding workflows on Windows 11 Pro. Featuring Copilot+ capabilities, the G3 can collect, store, and analyse mission-critical data at the edge without relying on a continuous cloud connection. Robust Connectivity

The G3 features Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, with optional 4G or 5G standalone capabilities. Standalone and private 5G networks are ideal for field workers that need instant connectivity in remote areas. In the defence sector, this level of connectivity is essential for low-latency, high-speed communications. Renowned Panasonic Reliability and Security

Designed to be benchmarked against IP66[4] standards for dust and water ingress, the G3 has been vibration tested to MIL-STD 810H specifications[5], can survive drops of 180cm, and operates in temperatures between -29°C to 63°C. As a Windows 11 Secured-core PC, the G3 protects users, devices and data with identity-first authentication. As with all TOUGHBOOK devices, users can configure their G3 fleet with TOUGHBOOK Guard[6]. This embedded firmware-based security continuously validates the device's hardware configuration against an approved baseline. This ensures only authorised components remain active before the OS loads. [1] When compared to the G2mk3. Tested to MobileMark® 30 benchmark.

[2] Tested to MobileMark® 30 benchmark.

[3] 32GB and 64GB models only.

[4] Currently certified against IP65 standards. IP66 results available in Q4 2026. G2mk3 certified to IP65 standards.

[5] Will be tested by an independent third-party lab following MIL-STD-810H and IEC60529, Sections 13,4, 13.6.2, 14.2.5 and 14.3 in 2026. This performance test does not guarantee against damage or malfunction.

[6] Only available when configured prior to manufacturing.







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