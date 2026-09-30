Tokyo Metropolitan Government / Key word(s): ESG/ESG

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Presents "TIME TO ACT FORUM 2026: The Climate Crisis and the Energy Frontier -- Building a Resilient and Sustainable City --" on October 6

30.09.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) will hold "TIME TO ACT FORUM 2026: The Climate Crisis and the Energy Frontier -- Building a Resilient and Sustainable City --" on Tuesday, October 6, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. TMG is promoting the "TIME TO ACT" climate crisis action movement to accelerate effective action toward decarbonization. This year's theme is "The Climate Crisis and the Energy Frontier -- Building a Resilient and Sustainable City --." Representatives from cities and countries at the forefront of climate action, together with international organizations leading global discussions, will participate in the forum. Logo1: Logo2: Logo3: The forum will also be held as a "Town Hall COP," an initiative that brings the voices of cities to the UNFCCC COP (Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change). At a time when the role of cities is more important than ever, the forum will share knowledge with a global audience and call for concrete action. Details

1. Event Name

"TIME TO ACT FORUM 2026: The Climate Crisis and the Energy Frontier -- Building a Resilient and Sustainable City --" 2. Date and Time

Tuesday, October 6, 2026, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (Japan Standard Time) 3. Format and How to Watch

Hybrid format, combining an in-person event with online participation (live streaming planned)



* Simultaneous interpretation between Japanese and English will be provided. The event will be available for anyone to watch via the "TIME TO ACT" climate action movement website, which also provides information on previous forums. QR code "TIME TO ACT" climate action movement website: 4. Program (Tentative)

Keynote speeches, panel discussions, etc.

The latest information is available on the website. 5. Supported by

C40 (C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group Inc.)

ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability 6. Other

The electricity used at the venue will be sourced from renewable energy. Reference

About TIME TO ACT Since 2021, TMG has promoted a Tokyo-led climate action movement under the slogan "TIME TO ACT." By fully leveraging Tokyo's influence and its connections with cities around the world, it is calling for climate action worldwide and accelerating effective initiatives. About Town Hall COP Logo4: Town Hall COP is a framework launched by ICLEI for climate dialogue events hosted by local communities and local governments. It has been rolled out worldwide since April 2025. The outcomes of these events are communicated through ICLEI to national-level and COP discussions, enabling local voices to be reflected in national and international processes. ICLEI also serves as the official focal point for the Local Governments and Municipal Authorities (LGMA) constituency at the UNFCCC COP. Logo5: This initiative is part of the efforts to advance the "Tokyo 2050 Strategy" to accomplish Strategy 20: Zero Emissions -- "Building the Foundation to Support the Realization of Green Transformation (GX)."



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