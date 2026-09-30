Panasonic Connect Europe / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

LIGHTER & LARGER TOUGHBOOK 34 INCREASES AGILITY FOR MOBILE USERS

30.09.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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A bigger screen, and advanced battery technology makes the 34 the most significant leap forward from one TOUGHBOOK device to the next, in the brand's 30-year history. WIESBADEN, Germany, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 34 is built for teams that need maximum mobility and productivity in one rugged 2-in-1 solution. It delivers high levels of performance, connectivity, and agility for field workers – and features the only 12.4-inch screen in the rugged tablet market[1] without increasing its form factor.



More Room to Work For field workers in utilities and surveying, the 34's screen size is ideal for accessing technical information and sensor data at the edge. An optional keyboard can be attached for reporting, data entry, and input-heavy workflows when back in the office. Its Full HD+ screen features Panasonic's AdaptiveTouch mode, which automatically detects finger, digitiser pen and glove use, allowing users to seamlessly switch applications. Despite featuring a larger screen than its predecessor, the TOUGHBOOK 34 is 13% lighter[2] and is the lightest 12.4-inch rugged tablet on the market[3]. The optional rugged keyboard provides additional functionality, including an extra USB-A, HDMI, serial port, LAN connectivity, and SD card reader. Longer Runtime, Less Downtime Panasonic's new battery pack structure means that the 34's single 40w/h battery delivers a significant 20% increase in battery longevity, compared to its predecessor[4]. Providing up to 18 hours of usage (based on MobileMark® 30) on a single charge[5], the 34 provides teams with more than enough power to use multiple, power-hungry applications throughout a full shift. Built on TOUGHBOOK DNA The 34 combines Intel® CoreTM Ultra performance (including an integrated Intel ArcTM Graphics architecture[6]), enterprise-grade security, and advanced connectivity in a rugged 2-in-1 form factor. As a Copilot+ PC, the 34 delivers AI-ready computing for demanding field workflows, whilst certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat Device Edge (RHDE)[7] supports secure, resilient edge deployments. With Wi-Fi 7, optional 4G and 5G connectivity, Windows 11 Secured-core PC protection, and optional firmware-based hardware integrity verification with TOUGHBOOK Guard[8] the 34 provides the speed, connectivity and security required for mission-critical operations in any sector and environment. The 34 meets IP66[9] standards for dust and water ingress, has been vibration tested to MIL-STD 810H9 specifications, and can operate in temperatures between -29°C to 63°C9. "Users are working with increasingly complex applications, larger datasets and AI-enabled workflows at the edge," comments Dirk Weigelt, Senior Product and Solutions Manager at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK. "We've designed the 34 to give them more screen space, more performance and more flexibility, whilst maintaining the rugged reliability and infrastructure continuity that organisations expect from Panasonic." [1] Based on Panasonic research as of 24th September 2026. [2] 34mk1 Standard Battery compared to 33mk4 Standard Battery configuration. [3] When configured with a standard battery. [4] 34mk1 standard battery compared to the 33mk4 using its 'hot-swappable' dual battery functionality. [5] Dual battery configuration only. [6] When equipped with X7 processors with dual channel memory. [7] RHEL OS installation, configuration and licensing are the responsibility of the customer. [8] Only available when configured prior to manufacturing. [9] Will be tested by an independent third-party lab following MIL-STD-810H and IEC60529, Sections 13,4, 13.6.2, 14.2.5 and 14.3 in 2026. This performance test does not guarantee against damage or malfunction.







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