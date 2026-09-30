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2026 Half-Year Report Published
|
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
2026 Half-Year report published
30.09.2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About DF-Group The DF Group is an internationally active financial services company with many years' experience in foreign trade finance. Its core business within the Trade Finance segment is, in particular, the marketing compliance business. In addition, the DF Group operates in the Health & Pharma and Food & Beverage sectors. With this structure, the Group aims to broaden its revenue base, capitalise on operational growth potential and lay the foundations for stable, long-term corporate development. Contact DF Deutsche Forfait AG Guido Janzen
Director Investor Relations
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln
T +49 221 97376-61
E ...
30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 97376 - 0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA204
|WKN:
|A2AA20
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900CY6JKIFT9GH610
|EQS News ID:
|2407202
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2407202 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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