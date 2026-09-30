DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

2026 Half-Year report published

30.09.2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST

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Trade Finance proves resilient

Solid results despite challenging market conditions Positive outlook for 2026 Cologne, 30 September 2026 – DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) has today published its 2026 half-year report. The core business in the 'Trade Finance' segment performed better than expected. Although business volume fell to EUR 108.0 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 118.1 million), gross profit – derived predominantly from trade finance – rose by around 3.4 per cent to EUR 6.0 million (previous year: EUR 5.8 million). Earnings before tax (EBT) for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 0.8 million, which was only slightly below the previous year's figure of EUR 1.1 million. Consolidated profit for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 0.2 million, or EUR 0.01 per share (previous year: EUR 0.4 million, or EUR 0.04 per share). DF AG's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 16.5 million as on 30 June 2026. In addition, the company held further current assets totalling EUR 19.6 million. “The first half of 2026 was characterised by an increasingly difficult political situation in the Middle East. The unpredictable nature of the conflict had a significant impact on global supply chains,” explains CEO Dr Behrooz Abdolvand.“Whilst the conflict did have a direct impact on our operational business, we were able to more than offset these effects through alternative solutions agreed in good time and in close cooperation with our customers. Overall, we achieved a solid result in the first half of the year given the prevailing market conditions.” The auditors have issued a review report. As previously reported in the ad hoc announcement of 21 September 2026, the Executive Board expects business volume to decline only slightly in the current financial year 2026. At the same time, it is now anticipating an increase in gross profit of around 10 per cent and a break-even result before tax. The half-year report is available from today on our website at .

About DF-Group The DF Group is an internationally active financial services company with many years' experience in foreign trade finance. Its core business within the Trade Finance segment is, in particular, the marketing compliance business. In addition, the DF Group operates in the Health & Pharma and Food & Beverage sectors. With this structure, the Group aims to broaden its revenue base, capitalise on operational growth potential and lay the foundations for stable, long-term corporate development. Contact DF Deutsche Forfait AG Guido Janzen

Director Investor Relations

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln

T +49 221 97376-61

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30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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