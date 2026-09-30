DCK / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

DCK Hosts Two 2026 Online Product Launches for Europe, Unveiling Lawn & Garden Maintenance Solutions and Heavy-duty Power Tools

30.09.2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCK, the heavy-duty power tool brand, hosted two online product launches for the European market in September, livestreamed via the official Facebook & Youtube page. The events unveiled new lawn & garden equipment and heavy-duty power tools, with solutions spanning construction, metalworking, woodworking, home renovation, interior finishing and garden maintenance. Combining on-site jobsite demonstrations with immersive 3D virtual environments, the launches showcased product features, performance strengths and real-world applications. Mr. Gu Zhiping, Chairman of the company, delivered opening remarks, followed by technical presentations and live demos led by DCK's engineering and product teams. As a power tool brand specializing in demanding jobsites, DCK manufactures its products to industrial-grade standards. With reliable function and powerful performance, it provides trusted heavy-duty solutions tailored to the needs of diverse users. In the lawn & garden segment, the company leverages its deep R&D and manufacturing expertise to offer electrified, smart solutions that boost outdoor maintenance efficiency. Under the theme "Built for Rigor, Mastered with Ease", the power tools launch introduced seven new models engineered for high-demand applications across construction, metalworking, woodworking and home renovation, covering fastening, cutting and drilling tasks. Live demos highlighted the tools' reliable performance and user-friendly operation across diverse jobsites. The garden tools launch, themed "Smart Power, Nurture Your Garden", rolled out seven new products ranging from string trimmer, chainsaw and blowers to a zero-turn riding lawn mower and a virtual boundary robotic lawn mower. Integrated with precision navigation, intelligent obstacle avoidance, App control and smart home connectivity, the robotic mower enables fully automated daily lawn care. The full lineup delivers a one-stop solution for year-round outdoor upkeep. Through the simultaneous launch of two major new product lines, DCK has fully showcased its comprehensive portfolio of product solutions designed for a wide range of applications - from heavy-duty professional tools suited for various specialized jobsites to a diverse range of landscaping equipment for home and outdoor spaces. This expansion of the product lineup underscores DCK's commitment to deepening its presence in the European market and fully meeting diverse application needs. Looking ahead, DCK will continue to drive innovation in electrification, smart technology and usability, delivering more efficient, convenient solutions for professionals and homeowners.



View original content to download multimedia: 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

