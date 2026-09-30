Reports Of Restrictions On School Visitors Totally Fake: Assam CMO Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 30 (IANS) The Assam Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday dismissed as“totally fake” reports claiming that people and guardians have been barred from visiting government schools without prior permission, asserting that there are no such restrictions in place.

Officials said on Wednesday that reports suggesting that visitors require permission to enter government schools were“bereft of truth” and aimed at creating confusion among the public.

The Chief Minister's Office clarified that parents, guardians and members of the public can continue to visit government schools as usual and that no new permission requirement has been imposed for such visits.

“Reports in some sections of media about restrictions on people visiting Govt schools and requirement of permission are TOTALLY FAKE & BEREFT OF TRUTH,” the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

It further said that people and guardians were free to visit schools without any restrictions, rejecting claims that access to government educational institutions had been curtailed.

The Assam government also strongly objected to what it described as an attempt to spread misinformation about the state's education system.“Appropriate action will be initiated against elements spreading this malicious lie and defaming Assam's education system,” the statement said.

The clarification came amid reports in sections of the media and public discussions regarding alleged restrictions on visitors at government-run schools in the state. Officials said the government remains committed to ensuring transparency and accessibility in the functioning of educational institutions and urged people to rely on verified information before drawing conclusions about government decisions.

The development assumes significance as government schools in Assam cater to a large section of the state's student population, with parents and guardians regularly engaging with teachers and school authorities regarding attendance, academic performance and other issues concerning their children.

The Chief Minister's Office did not indicate any change in the existing arrangements in regard to visits to government schools. Officials reiterated that parents and guardians do not need to obtain any special permission merely to visit schools, and said the government would take appropriate action against those found deliberately circulating false information.

The clarification is expected to put to rest the reports regarding alleged restrictions on public and parental access to government schools in Assam.