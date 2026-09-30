After Skipping Oppn Meet, Akhilesh Yadav Says 'INDIA Is United', Calls It BJP's 'Biggest Sorrow'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 30 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that its "biggest sorrow" was that the INDIA bloc is "united".

He made the remarks after BJP leaders took potshots at his skipping the INDIA bloc's meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

However, the Samajwadi Party was represented by its other leaders at the meeting.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Akhilesh Yadav said: "This is BJP's biggest sorrow that INDIA is firmly united."

Earlier, the SP chief's absence from the INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital drew attention amid discussions over the opposition alliance's unity, with Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy and Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam saying the SP leader had prior commitments.

Asked about Yadav not attending the meeting, Roy said the SP chief had already informed the alliance about his plans to remain in Lucknow.

“Yes, we know that. Akhilesh Yadav had already informed us that he would be in Lucknow today to submit Ram Gopal Yadav's nomination,” Roy told IANS.

Calling the meeting a positive initiative, the Trinamool MP added,“It is an effort to organise an INDI Alliance meeting at short notice, which is a good thing.”

Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said the decision on whether to attend the meeting or send a representative rested with Yadav, while stressing that his party remained committed to strengthening the opposition alliance.

“This is for Akhilesh Yadav to see, what is the importance of the INDIA bloc and how much importance to give to it. Whether he attends or sends his representative, that is his prerogative,” Gautam said.

“Our prerogative is that the INDI Alliance remains strong, the country's democracy and Constitution are protected, and respect is given to all parties in the alliance, which we are giving,” he added.

A day before, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma clarified the reason for Akhilesh Yadav's absence from the opposition alliance's meeting.

"Since party chief Akhilesh Yadav already has scheduled programmes in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and Rajya Sabha polls, it might not be possible for him to immediately attend the meeting. Especially because it is more important for him (Yadav) now to be on the ground (for campaigns)," he told IANS.

However, Verma added, "We stand with the INDIA bloc and believe steps should be taken for the wrongdoings within the Election Commission."