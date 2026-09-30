Upset Over Hospital Negligence, Telangana Man Takes Sick Mother In Wheelchair To MLA's House

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Protesting the alleged negligence by the staff of a government hospital, a man took his ailing mother to the local MLA's house in a wheelchair.

The incident occurred in the Mancherial district of Telangana on Tuesday night.

Raj Kumar pushed his mother, Bukiya Bujji (55), in a wheelchair for two kilometres to reach the house of Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao.

The woman was suffering from a kidney-related ailment. Hailing from Pulimadugu village in Mandamarri mandal, she, accompanied by her son, had come to the district government hospital in Mancherial for treatment.

Raj Kumar alleged that the hospital staff kept her waiting in the wheelchair for five hours. With no one from the staff attending to his ailing mother, he wheeled her on the road for two kilometres to reach the residence of the local MLA to draw his attention to their plight.

He claimed that his repeated pleas to the hospital staff to arrange a bed for her mother and begin her treatment fell on deaf ears. He said they waited for five hours, but there was no response from the hospital authorities.

Raj Kumar said he also requested the hospital officials to at least refer her to the hospital in Karimnagar, but they refused. He alleged that he was asked to take her to a private hospital.

He said he had no option but to take her mother to the MLA's house in a wheelchair to seek his intervention.

On learning about the case, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the district hospital rushed there and assured the woman and her son that he would ensure proper medical care. Following this assurance, the woman was shifted back to the hospital.

The hospital authorities arranged a bed and began her treatment. They also assured an inquiry into the alleged negligence in attending to the patient.