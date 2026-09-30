Holo Uses AI To Cut UAE Mortgage Submission Times By 65%

Holo's AI-powered technology cuts the time it takes to prepare a mortgage application for lender submission by 65%, helping UAE property buyers move from documentation to a bank-ready application faster.

– Following the UAE Central Bank's latest 25-basis-point increase in its base rate, financing costs are once again in focus for UAE property buyers. Against this backdrop, Holo, the property buying ecosystem helping people make better property decisions, has, as technology helps remove friction from some of the most time-consuming parts of the property-buying journey. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Holo has reduced processing times across multiple stages of the mortgage journey. The time taken to submit an application to a lender is now 65% shorter, while the average period between submission and lender approval has fallen by 95%. Combined with a 78% reduction in the average time from application to disbursal, these improvements show how Holo is using technology to accelerate the mortgage journey for its customers.

Using AI-powered document recognition, relevant information can be extracted from customer documents and automatically formatted into lender-specific applications, turning what has traditionally involved significant manual administration into a process that can be completed in seconds. This allows mortgage experts to spend more time supporting customers and less time moving information between documents and systems.

Customers can now upload the required documents securely in one place, with document recognition technology extracting the relevant information and populating the required lender forms. Completed applications are then generated for digital signature before being submitted to the lender.

“We are seeing people engage with their mortgage very differently. Buyers who paused earlier in the year are moving again, while existing homeowners are looking more closely at whether their current mortgage is still the right one for them and what they can do with the equity they have built up. Speed is a huge part of that experience. When someone is ready to move on a property, financing shouldn't be what holds the wider transaction up. Technology allows us to take a lot of the administration out of the process, while our experts can spend more time helping customers make the right financial decision,”

As financing conditions continue to evolve, UAE buyers are increasingly looking for speed, certainty and flexibility when navigating property finance. This is reflected in Holo's own activity: lender submission volumes strengthened towards the end of Q2, with June volumes exceeding the same month last year, while early September transaction volumes were 50% higher than in August. Monthly transaction value has now surpassed USD 500 million.

The shift is also extending beyond new purchases. Enquiries for refinancing, mortgage buyouts and equity release are now more than five times higher than during the same period last year, as homeowners review their existing financing and consider how changing market conditions affect their options. At the same time, competition among UAE lenders is giving borrowers more choice through pricing, different mortgage structures and incentives, including reduced or waived processing fees and free valuations.

Holo is the property buying ecosystem, helping people make better property decisions while enabling businesses to grow. Operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, Holo brings together buyers, developers, banks and trusted advisors through a seamless, technology-enabled experience that simplifies every stage of the property buying journey, from discovering the right property and securing financing to completing the purchase.