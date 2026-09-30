403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sennheiser Middle East Helps Develop Future Audio Engineers At Skill Tech Audio's Training Programme In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, September 30, 2026 - Sennheiser Middle East provided technical expertise and professional wireless audio equipment for a training programme organised by Skill Tech Audio Engineering Institute in September & October 2026, at Dr. Head's training centre in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Led by Matthew Blankenburgh, graduate and systems engineer, the programme gave audio engineering students hands-on experience with professional wireless microphone systems and connecting classroom learning with practical audio applications. With equipment and technical guidance from Sennheiser Middle East, students explored radio frequency (RF) setup and wireless microphone operation across handheld, headset, lavalier and gooseneck applications. The sessions helped participants develop practical skills relevant to working with wireless audio systems. Andy James Ward BA MA, Founder of Skill Tech Audio, said:“Working with professional equipment is an essential part of developing confidence as an audio engineer. Live sound operators, freshers, stage techs and A2 operators must learn RF (Radio Frequency) management, and hands-on experience is essential to that. Thanks to Sennheiser Middle East, Skill Tech Audio Engineering students get to work with a professional EW-DX system: scanning, coordinating frequencies, placing antennas and running audio over Dante, just as they will on real gigs. That kind of support is shaping the next generation of sound engineers in the region.” Ryan Burr, Technical Application Engineer EMEA, Sennheiser Middle East, said:“Understanding RF coordination and management is an important skill for anyone working with wireless audio. We were pleased to provide Skill Tech's students with equipment and technical guidance to help them understand these systems and approach wireless microphone setups with greater confidence.” He added:“Through academic partnerships, hands-on access to equipment and specialised educational programmes, Sennheiser helps aspiring audio professionals develop their skills. This programme is a valuable opportunity to contribute to the next generation of audio engineers in Dubai and beyond.” The collaboration highlighted the role of training providers and the professional audio industry in helping aspiring audio professionals to build technical knowledge and skills through practical experience. About the Sennheiser brand We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 80 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser. Contacts: Middle East contact: Sennheiser Middle East Shraddha Mukul ... Mobile +971 (0) 56 226 6508 Public Relations Urvashi Kadam,...; +971503570206 Moses Thomas... +971 567898918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment