403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Calls for New Nuclear Arms Control Framework
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the United States and Russia to begin talks on a new agreement to replace the New START Treaty, warning that expanding nuclear capabilities and declining safeguards are creating greater risks to global security.
Speaking during a UN General Assembly plenary session marking the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Guterres said, "The United States and the Russian Federation must negotiate a successor framework to New START."
He noted that the New START Treaty expired earlier this year, meaning there are now no legally binding limits on US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time in more than five decades.
“This undermines not only the security of those who possess nuclear weapons, but the entire international community," he said.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was signed by the United States and Russia in Prague on April 8, 2010, and took effect on Feb. 5, 2011. It replaced the START I agreement, which expired in December 2009, and also superseded the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty, known as SORT.
Guterres further warned that nuclear weapons stockpiles are undergoing expansion and modernization, while advances in technology are adding to the possibility of errors and miscalculations.
Speaking during a UN General Assembly plenary session marking the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Guterres said, "The United States and the Russian Federation must negotiate a successor framework to New START."
He noted that the New START Treaty expired earlier this year, meaning there are now no legally binding limits on US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time in more than five decades.
“This undermines not only the security of those who possess nuclear weapons, but the entire international community," he said.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was signed by the United States and Russia in Prague on April 8, 2010, and took effect on Feb. 5, 2011. It replaced the START I agreement, which expired in December 2009, and also superseded the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty, known as SORT.
Guterres further warned that nuclear weapons stockpiles are undergoing expansion and modernization, while advances in technology are adding to the possibility of errors and miscalculations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment