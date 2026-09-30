Pawan Kalyan Thanks Centre For Rs 34.29 Crore Grant For Nellore Temple

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ministry of Tourism for the development of Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Nellore.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh announced that the Ministry of Tourism sanctioned Rs 34.29 crore under the PRASHAD scheme for the development of the Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Nellore.

Pawan Kalyan Thanks Centre for Support

The Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's office shared a note on their X handle, expressing gratitude to Ministry of Tourism for their support towards the state's "spiritual and cultural heritage."

"I extend my sincere thanks to the Hon'ble Minister for Tourism Sri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji, for this significant support towards Andhra Pradesh's pilgrimage tourism. The development of Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple will strengthen pilgrimage infrastructure while preserving our rich spiritual heritage. Grateful to Hon'ble PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji and the Ministry of Tourism for their continued support towards our state's spiritual and cultural heritage," wrote Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Office.

I extend my sincere thanks to the Hon'ble Minister for Tourism Sri @gssjodhpur Ji, for this significant support towards Andhra Pradesh's pilgrimage tourism. The development of Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple will strengthen pilgrimage infrastructure while preserving... - Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) September 29, 2026

Union Minister on Strengthening Pilgrimage Tourism

On Tuesday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the development of Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple as a "significant step" towards the strenghtening pilgrimage tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing the announcement on his X handle, Ganjendra Shekhawat wrote, "A significant step towards strengthening pilgrimage tourism in Andhra Pradesh. Under the PRASHAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Rs 34.29 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the revered Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Nellore. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we continue to enhance pilgrimage infrastructure while preserving and celebrating India's timeless spiritual heritage."

A significant step towards strengthening pilgrimage tourism in Andhra Pradesh. Under the PRASHAD Scheme of the @tourismgoi, ₹34.29 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the revered Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Nellore. Under the visionary... twitter/nhibS1iY0a - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) September 29, 2026

About PRASHAD Scheme

According to a press release, the Ministry of Tourism under the“Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive” (PRASHAD) provides financial assistance to the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations for development of tourism infrastructure at identified pilgrimage destinations. (ANI)

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