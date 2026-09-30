Four Telangana Youths Duped Into Russian Military Service, Families Say

Youths Trapped and Forced into Military Service

Four youths from Telangana who went to Russia for employment have allegedly been trapped and forced into military service, their families claimed on Tuesday. The youths have been identified as Afzal Khan, Ravinder, Ashok, and Prakash. According to their families, they were sent to Russia by an agent named Gangadhar from Dubbaka under the pretext of providing work. Abbaskhan, father of Afzal Khan and a native of Tadkole mandal in Banswada, Kamareddy district, stated, "My elder son Afzal Khan went to Russia to earn money due to financial issues. He worked happily for four months." He further alleged that certain individuals created fake passports and transported his son along with four others to Ukraine, where they were forcibly inducted into the military. He added that the victims are being tortured, equipped with firearms, and forced to carry heavy explosives through jungle terrain while facing attacks.

Details of the Deception

"Later, some people created fake passports and took him along with four others to Ukraine. They are also from Nizamabad district. The people who were trapped along with my son are Ashok, Ravinder, and Prakash. An agent named Gangadhar from Dubbaka sent these four people in the name of work. In Russia, another person named Krishan cheated them, saying they would get more money for garden work, and got them admitted into the military. They are being tortured and given guns and forced to carry kgs of bombs in the jungle. They are attacking them," said Abbaskhan.

Family's Plea for Intervention

Appealing for government intervention, the father pleaded for assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bring his son back to the country. "My son called us and was crying. We are feeling very sad and request the Union and State governments to bring them back. We are folding our hands and requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to help us," said Abbaskhan. (ANI)

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