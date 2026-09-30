Mangaluru MRPL Blast: Loud Explosion, Thick Smoke Reported At Refinery (WATCH)

A loud explosion-like sound was reported from the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) refinery premises in Mangaluru on Wednesday, triggering panic across several surrounding areas. The blast was heard several kilometres away, while thick smoke was seen rising from the refinery complex. Residents in areas including Jokatte and Surathkal reported feeling the impact, with some saying their houses shook and doors and windows vibrated following the incident.

Blast Sound Heard Across Mangaluru

The explosion-like sound was reportedly heard at Mangaluru airport, where windows at the administrative office were said to have rattled. Residents in nearby areas also reported hearing a loud bang and feeling vibrations following the incident. Reports from several parts of the city indicated that the sound was heard well beyond the immediate refinery area.

#Breaking MRPL Mangalore #mangalore #mrpl #fire #padubidre #news twitter/45Zhmbjh4F

- SULAKSHAN. V. L / ಸುಲಕ್ಷಣ್.ವಿ.ಎಲ್ (@Sulakshanvl) September 30, 2026

Thick Smoke Triggers Panic

Dense smoke was seen billowing into the sky from the MRPL premises following the incident. The visible smoke added to concerns among residents in the surrounding areas, with the plume reportedly visible from a considerable distance. Emergency response teams were deployed, and additional fire tenders from Mangaluru were rushed to the site.

Casualties And Cause Await Confirmation

MRPL officials confirmed that an incident occurred within the refinery premises. However, details regarding the exact nature and cause of the incident, as well as the number of people affected, were still being assessed. Initial reports raised concerns about possible casualties, but an official casualty figure had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಸುರತ್ಕಲ್ ಬಳಿ ಇರುವ ಎಂಆರ್‌ಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ (MRPL) ದೊಡ್ಡ ಸದ್ದಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಸ್ಫೋಟದ ತೀವ್ರತೆಗೆ ಆಕಾಶದ ತುಂಬಾ ದಟ್ಟ ಹೊಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಕಿ ಆವರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಸ್ಥಳೀಯರಲ್ಲಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆತಂಕ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದೆ. twitter/qkNvw5LfHc

- Shivaram Shetty (@Shivaramshett10) September 30, 2026