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California Recognizes Muslim Holidays as Official State Holidays
(MENAFN) California has officially added Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, the two main Islamic holidays, to its state holiday calendar under legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Assembly Bill 2017, which was signed into law Sunday, formally recognizes both occasions as state holidays.
Eid al-Fitr celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, while Eid al-Adha is observed during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Public schools and community colleges can close for the holidays through existing local procedures. Eligible state workers may also receive holiday credit for the two occasions.
"The designation of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays is a civil calendar determination that acknowledges their cultural significance to California communities," the law states.
Assembly Bill 2017, which was signed into law Sunday, formally recognizes both occasions as state holidays.
Eid al-Fitr celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, while Eid al-Adha is observed during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Public schools and community colleges can close for the holidays through existing local procedures. Eligible state workers may also receive holiday credit for the two occasions.
"The designation of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays is a civil calendar determination that acknowledges their cultural significance to California communities," the law states.
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