Qatar And Finland Explore New Avenues For Business Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's drive to build a diversified, knowledge-based and sustainable economy under Qatar National Vision 2030 is opening fresh avenues for business cooperation with Finland, with companies from both countries exploring partnerships several fields.

The opportunities were discussed during a high-level meeting hosted by Qatar Chamber (QC) with a Finnish business delegation led by Under-Secretary of State and Deputy Minister for International Trade of Finland H E Jarno Syrjälä. The Qatari side was headed by QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani.

The meeting focused on strengthening trade and investment ties and identifying opportunities for Qatari and Finnish companies to develop partnerships, exchange expertise and pursue joint projects across a range of sectors.

The Finnish delegation included major companies operating in defence technology, civil defence, satellite and space technologies and communications, alongside the state-owned Finnish Industrial Investment Company and the Finnish National Agency for Education, which supports Finnish education companies.

Addressing the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa highlighted growing interest among Qatari business people and investors in exploring opportunities in Finland, while pointing to the presence of Finnish companies in Qatar through investments and partnerships in sectors including technology, aviation, digitalisation and education.

He urged business communities in both countries to strengthen communication and identify practical opportunities for cooperation and joint ventures.

Among the sectors identified for potential collaboration were technology and innovation, artificial intelligence, advanced industries, clean energy, healthcare, food security, logistics and financial services.QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Under-Secretary of State and Deputy Minister for International Trade of Finland H E Jarno Syrjälä, Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Juha Mustonen with other officials during the meeting.

Also speaking during the meeting, H E Jarno Syrjälä highlighted Qatar National Vision 2030 and its objective of creating a diversified, knowledge-based and sustainable economy, supported by investment in innovation, human capital and long-term growth.

He said these priorities closely complement Finland's strengths in technology, innovation, education, digitalisation and sustainable solutions.

“There is strong potential to bring together Qatar's development priorities and Finnish expertise,” Syrjälä said, adding that such cooperation could create practical solutions and mutually beneficial partnerships.

He identified digitalisation and technology, energy and the green transition, education and skills development, smart infrastructure and advanced industrial solutions as promising areas for closer cooperation between the two countries.

Syrjälä also emphasised Finland's commitment to reliability, transparency and long-term partnerships, expressing hope that the meeting would further strengthen relations between the Qatari and Finnish business communities and pave the way for new investments and commercial opportunities.

Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Juha Mustonen welcomed the meeting which brought together a distinguished group of Finnish companies interested in developing long-term partnerships with Qatari counterparts.

The participating Finnish companies included ReOrbit, Patria, Nokia, Temet, Verona Shelters and Tesi, among others.

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Their presence reflected the broad range of expertise Finland can offer in areas relevant to Qatar's economic diversification and development priorities.

The meeting was also attended by QC board members Abdulrahman bin Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani, Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al-Misnad, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Obaidli and Abdullah Al-Emadi, as well as Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al-Mansori.

The discussions highlighted the scope for deeper private-sector engagement between Qatar and Finland, particularly as both countries seek to expand cooperation in technology-driven industries, sustainable development, innovation and knowledge-based economic activities.