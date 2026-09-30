Economy, Trade And Industry Committee Of Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council Holds Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The chairs of the Economy, Trade and Industry Committee under the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council held a meeting via videoconference.

The meeting was co-chaired by H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar, and H E Faisal bin Fadel Al Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A number of officials and representatives of relevant entities from both countries also attended.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed ways to strengthen economic, trade and industrial cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They also assessed progress in implementing joint initiatives and projects that serve the shared interests of the two brotherly countries.

The two sides reviewed key indicators of bilateral economic relations. Trade between the two countries reached approximately $1.98bn in 2025, representing growth of 36% compared with the previous year. During the first quarter of 2026, trade grew by approximately 18%, exceeding the target of 15%. Qatari exports to the Kingdom surpassed $1.42bn, while more than 977 Saudi companies operate in the Qatari market.

The two sides discussed several priority areas of cooperation, including facilitating import and export procedures, increasing bilateral trade, strengthening the role of the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises, and cooperating in consumer protection and business establishment. Discussions also covered greater integration across supply chains, financial cooperation and joint credit solutions.

The meeting addressed preparations to launch the Joint Economic and Trade Strategy between the two countries. The strategy will establish priorities, initiatives and measurable targets for the next phase.