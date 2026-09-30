QCB Issues Govt Ijara Sukuk Worth QR4.1Bn
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday Government Ijara Sukuk on behalf of the Ministry of Finance with a value amounting to QR4.1bn.
In a statement, QCB said that the maturity periods of the Sukuk varied as per the following details: QR2.05bn (Tap Issuance) with a maturity date of January 16, 2029, and a yield of 5.30 percent, and QR2.05bn (Tap Issuance) with a maturity date of August 19, 2031, and a yield of 5.55 percent.
The bank clarified that total bids for the Sukuk reached approximately QR9.2bn.
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