QCB Issues Govt Ijara Sukuk Worth QR4.1Bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday Government Ijara Sukuk on behalf of the Ministry of Finance with a value amounting to QR4.1bn.

In a statement, QCB said that the maturity periods of the Sukuk varied as per the following details: QR2.05bn (Tap Issuance) with a maturity date of January 16, 2029, and a yield of 5.30 percent, and QR2.05bn (Tap Issuance) with a maturity date of August 19, 2031, and a yield of 5.55 percent.

The bank clarified that total bids for the Sukuk reached approximately QR9.2bn.

