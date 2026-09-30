Commercial Bank Reimagines Sadara With New Visa Infinite Credit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has unveiled the new Sadara Visa Infinite Credit Card, marking a new chapter for one of its most established premium banking services. Building on more than two decades of heritage, Sadara has been reimagined around the evolving lifestyles and expectations of today's affluent customers, bringing together a distinctive metal card with an enhanced portfolio of privileges spanning dining, travel, wellness, leisure and entertainment.

This reflects Commercial Bank's continued commitment to evolving premium banking beyond traditional financial services. At its heart is a carefully curated ecosystem of experiences designed to deliver relevant, tangible value throughout the year, whether customers are dining out, travelling, pursuing their wellness goals or simply enjoying their everyday lifestyle.

Designed to elevate both everyday moments and special experiences, the Sadara Visa Infinite Credit Card offers an extensive range of privileges, including complimentary golf experiences and 90-minute padel sessions, dedicated concierge services, valet parking privileges and year-long access to selected fitness facilities. At the centre of the proposition is a distinctive premium metal card, reflecting the elevated experience and recognition associated with Sadara. ns and everyday pursuits.

Supporting these experiences is Visa's global payment network, enabling secure, seamless and convenient payments across millions of merchant locations worldwide.

Digital wallet integration further gives customers the flexibility and convenience to pay seamlessly, whether at home or while travelling.

Commenting on the launch, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, Shahnawaz Rashid, said:“For more than two decades, Sadara has represented an important part of Commercial Bank's premium banking proposition. With the new Sadara Visa Infinite Metal Card, we are taking that legacy forward by reimagining what premium banking should mean for our customers today.”

Luca Bianconi, Vice President and Country Manager for Qatar at Visa, added:“At Visa, we are committed to helping our clients deliver payment experiences that go beyond the transaction and create meaningful value for cardholders. The new Sadara Visa Infinite Credit Card brings together premium lifestyle, travel and entertainment benefits with the security, convenience and global acceptance of Visa's network. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Commercial Bank in bringing innovative and rewarding payment experiences to customers in Qatar.”

The relaunch of the Sadara Visa Infinite Credit Card reinforces Commercial Bank's commitment to continually evolving its premium banking proposition in line with the aspirations of its customers.

By combining thoughtfully curated lifestyle privileges with seamless banking and payment experiences, Commercial Bank is creating a proposition designed not only around how affluent customers bank, but around how they live.