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EU Moves to Deepen Relations, Investment in Syria
(MENAFN) The European Union plans to strengthen its relations with Damascus and expand investment in Syria, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday.
Kallas made the remarks during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani at Tishreen Palace in Damascus, where she was visiting.
“We aim to mobilize even more investment and upgrade our partnership,” Kallas said, emphasizing that Syria’s transition “matters greatly” to the EU.
“The European Union is using its political and economic tools to help Syria on the path of inclusive and peaceful transition.”
Kallas said she had suggested launching technical discussions this year covering political and security matters, recovery and reconstruction. She added that these talks could be followed by a high-level political dialogue before next summer.
The EU has allocated €620 million toward Syria’s recovery, humanitarian assistance and institution-building, along with another €51.5 million for related initiatives, including mine clearance, she said.
Kallas emphasized that Syria’s reconstruction depends on security, transparent regulations, effective institutions and investment. She added that the bloc is prepared to support efforts to reinforce Syrian state institutions.
The discussions in Damascus also covered broader regional developments, Kallas said.
Kallas made the remarks during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani at Tishreen Palace in Damascus, where she was visiting.
“We aim to mobilize even more investment and upgrade our partnership,” Kallas said, emphasizing that Syria’s transition “matters greatly” to the EU.
“The European Union is using its political and economic tools to help Syria on the path of inclusive and peaceful transition.”
Kallas said she had suggested launching technical discussions this year covering political and security matters, recovery and reconstruction. She added that these talks could be followed by a high-level political dialogue before next summer.
The EU has allocated €620 million toward Syria’s recovery, humanitarian assistance and institution-building, along with another €51.5 million for related initiatives, including mine clearance, she said.
Kallas emphasized that Syria’s reconstruction depends on security, transparent regulations, effective institutions and investment. She added that the bloc is prepared to support efforts to reinforce Syrian state institutions.
The discussions in Damascus also covered broader regional developments, Kallas said.
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