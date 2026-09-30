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UK Premier Calls for Closer Review of EU Ties
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Tuesday that he plans to present the public with several options for the United Kingdom’s long-term relationship with the European Union, arguing that Brexit “has done more harm than good.”
Addressing the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Burnham said Britain needs to determine its future relationship with the EU to establish “the clear path we need into the rest of this century.” He also described the bloc as “still our largest market.”
The UK formally left the European Union in 2020, following a referendum four years earlier in which around 52% of voters backed leaving the bloc.
Burnham said he intends to use the period surrounding the summit to explain the different choices available to the country and discuss the direction Britain could take in its future dealings with Europe.
“And there are different options, and I will see if we can find consensus around one, which will give us clarity about our position and the future of the continent that we live in,” he said.
The prime minister also said Labour’s next manifesto would include plans to reform the UK’s electoral system.
As part of the initiative, he announced the creation of a “new national commission on electoral reform” and called on political parties to participate in its work.
Addressing the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Burnham said Britain needs to determine its future relationship with the EU to establish “the clear path we need into the rest of this century.” He also described the bloc as “still our largest market.”
The UK formally left the European Union in 2020, following a referendum four years earlier in which around 52% of voters backed leaving the bloc.
Burnham said he intends to use the period surrounding the summit to explain the different choices available to the country and discuss the direction Britain could take in its future dealings with Europe.
“And there are different options, and I will see if we can find consensus around one, which will give us clarity about our position and the future of the continent that we live in,” he said.
The prime minister also said Labour’s next manifesto would include plans to reform the UK’s electoral system.
As part of the initiative, he announced the creation of a “new national commission on electoral reform” and called on political parties to participate in its work.
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