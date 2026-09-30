AI Technology Takes Senior Care Services To Next Level- Decent Holding (NASDAQ: DXST) Stock Closes Up Over 55%

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST ).

The stock made the Nasdaq top gainer list Tuesday closing up over 55% at $3.0400 +1.0900. The stock surged to a day's high of $5.70 on volume of over 41 Million shares.

Decent Holding announced that its SunCare senior care business has launched an RMB 500-per-month AI-powered in-home senior care service, supported by a strategic collaboration with Ruilan International and leveraging SunCare's existing base of approximately 200,000 estimated paid members.

The rollout represents an important step in SunCare's strategy to extend its community-based senior care network directly into seniors' homes and develop a recurring-service model integrating intelligent devices, health monitoring, AI-enabled care management and offline senior-care services.

Advertisement

Under the collaboration, Ruilan International will provide intelligent senior-care equipment and related technology infrastructure for deployment through SunCare's community network and into participating households. The cooperation encompasses intelligent health monitoring equipment, medical and nursing support robots, in-home service robots, rehabilitation equipment and related intelligent senior-care systems.

Extending Senior Care into the Home

Through in-home intelligent devices and monitoring systems, SunCare intends to connect participating seniors directly with its broader community-based senior-care infrastructure. Depending on the applicable service configuration, the system is designed to support monitoring and management of health-related information, including blood pressure, blood oxygen and sleep, together with AI-assisted health management, abnormal-condition alerts and community-based service support.

SunCare plans to use its community locations as local service nodes for equipment deployment, member engagement, health management and related senior-care services, creating an integrated service network connecting participating households, intelligent devices, health information and community services.

Three-Tier Subscription Framework

The RMB 500 monthly service represents the initial commercial rollout of SunCare's three-tier subscription framework:

Essential Health Management - approximately RMB 500 per month. The entry-level service is designed for relatively independent seniors seeking ongoing health and wellness management, including personal health profiles, authorized data collection through wearable and home monitoring devices, AI-assisted health information analysis, wellness reminders, abnormal-condition alerts, designated community services and family notifications.

Enhanced Home Health and Care Services - approximately RMB 1,990 per month. This planned tier is expected to add more frequent health and wellness monitoring, home-based support, enhanced family communication, personalized service coordination and access to participating healthcare and elderly care service providers.

Advanced Assisted Care - approximately RMB 2,990 per month. This planned tier is intended for seniors requiring higher-frequency daily support and is expected to include enhanced home monitoring, fall and abnormal-condition alerts, priority home-service coordination, intelligent robotic and assistive technologies where available, and coordination with qualified healthcare and elderly care service providers.

SunCare has begun rolling out the RMB 500 Essential Health Management service and intends to progressively introduce the planned higher-tier services as its technology deployment and service capabilities expand.

The rollout is being introduced to SunCare's existing base of approximately 200,000 estimated paid members. This figure represents management's current estimate of SunCare's existing paid-member base and should not be interpreted as the number of members who have subscribed to the new RMB 500 service or any planned higher-tier services.

Building an AI-Powered Senior Care Ecosystem

By combining SunCare's community and member reach with Ruilan International's intelligent senior-care equipment and technology capabilities, the Company intends to build a distributed senior-care infrastructure connecting community locations, households, intelligent devices, health information and service personnel.

The model is designed to support recurring service relationships rather than relying solely on one-time equipment sales, while providing a foundation for additional subscription and value-added services as SunCare's AI-powered senior care platform develops.

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Learn about becoming an annual featured AI stock

>