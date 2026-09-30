Cybersecurity Stock BIO-Key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) Leads Nasdaq Top Gainers September 29Th On News Of Expanding Identity Security Across Arabian Gulf

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including defense stocks issues news and trading for BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ).

BIO-Key was the top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq Tuesday September 29th, closing at $3.1200 +1.4400 (+85.71%) on volume of over 168 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $4.66 following news.

BIO-key announced a strategic partnership with Al Majlis Group, the Dubai-based public affairs and advisory group founded by H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi.

Under the partnership, BIO-key and Al Majlis Group will work together to bring BIO-key's identity security platform to government and private sector organizations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The collaboration pairs Al Majlis Group's advisory expertise and regional standing with BIO-key's biometric authentication and IAM technology. The first phase will focus on a joint approach to a select group of priority organizations in the region.

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The partnership leverages Al Majlis Group's established role in strategic advisory, public affairs and government relations across the Gulf and builds on BIO-key's existing distribution channels to introduce its identity-first approach to organizations where trust and security are paramount.

About Al Majlis Group ( )

Al Majlis Group is headquartered in Dubai and provides strategic advisory, public affairs and government relations services across the Gulf and emerging markets. The group is led by H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, and a former member of the UAE Federal National Council.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

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