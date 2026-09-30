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EU Commission Proposes Plan to Manage Sudden Border Arrivals
(MENAFN) The European Commission has unveiled a five-point strategy aimed at helping EU countries prevent and handle sudden surges of irregular migration at the bloc’s external borders.
The proposal follows a sharp increase in arrivals in Ceuta during the summer, which the Commission said demonstrated how rapidly a border emergency can emerge even as irregular crossings remain at their lowest level since 2021, according to reports.
The strategy focuses on closer cooperation with countries outside the EU, stronger protection of external borders, improved systems for detecting emerging threats, intensified efforts against migrant-smuggling groups and more efficient return procedures.
A key element is the planned creation of a European Emergency Response Framework for situations involving mass movements of people that are “engineered and weaponised.”
The Commission also intends to seek expanded powers for Frontex, the EU border agency, including additional staff and equipment that could be rapidly deployed during emergencies, along with a greater role in organizing returns.
As part of efforts to strengthen early warning capabilities, the Commission wants Frontex to have the ability to monitor social media for information relevant to external border management. It also called on member states to quickly report developments affecting the EU’s borders through the EUROSUR surveillance system.
The proposal follows a sharp increase in arrivals in Ceuta during the summer, which the Commission said demonstrated how rapidly a border emergency can emerge even as irregular crossings remain at their lowest level since 2021, according to reports.
The strategy focuses on closer cooperation with countries outside the EU, stronger protection of external borders, improved systems for detecting emerging threats, intensified efforts against migrant-smuggling groups and more efficient return procedures.
A key element is the planned creation of a European Emergency Response Framework for situations involving mass movements of people that are “engineered and weaponised.”
The Commission also intends to seek expanded powers for Frontex, the EU border agency, including additional staff and equipment that could be rapidly deployed during emergencies, along with a greater role in organizing returns.
As part of efforts to strengthen early warning capabilities, the Commission wants Frontex to have the ability to monitor social media for information relevant to external border management. It also called on member states to quickly report developments affecting the EU’s borders through the EUROSUR surveillance system.
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