How managing numbers for Lincoln County schools shaped a philosophy about baking that has nothing to do with expensive equipment and everything to do with writing things down.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

LINCOLNTON, North Carolina, Sep 30, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - In the spring of 2020, with public life suspended and pantries quietly restocked, millions of Americans turned to bread. Most of them were looking for something to do. A smaller number were looking for something to learn. Brian Smith, a payroll and benefits administrator for the Lincoln County school system, belonged to the second group, though he would not have put it that way at the time. He started baking sourdough because grocery stores were unreliable and the internet was full of people who seemed to be managing it without much fuss. He kept baking because the problem turned out to be more interesting than he expected.

Five years and more than two hundred documented batches later, Smith bakes every Saturday morning in his home in Lincolnton, North Carolina. He brings loaves to coworkers at the Lincoln County central office. He trades bread with a neighbor for fresh eggs. He feeds his sourdough starter, a culture named Edward, every Friday before the dough goes in. And he writes everything down.

The notebook is the real tool. That conviction, which Smith arrived at somewhere in the first six months of making bread he was not yet proud of, has come to define his approach to baking and his understanding of what sustained practice actually requires.

A Career Built on Getting the Numbers Right

Smith has spent more than two decades in the Lincoln County school system managing the figures that keep a public institution running: payroll, benefits, the careful accounting of what is owed and when it is due. His work is not glamorous. It is the kind of work that only becomes visible when something goes wrong, and his job is to make sure it does not go wrong.

“I've been making sure numbers hold at Lincoln County for more than twenty years,” Smith says.“When I started baking, I brought the same thinking to the kitchen. If you're not tracking what you did, you have no way of knowing what worked.”

That instinct arrived in the kitchen as a spiral notebook from a drugstore. The first entry is dated March 2020. Ambient temperature, 68 degrees. Hydration, 75 percent. Bulk fermentation time, four hours. The assessment, written in the same even hand Smith uses at his desk in the central office, reads: too dense. There are more than two hundred entries after that first one. None of them describe a perfect loaf. All of them describe what actually happened.

A Philosophy Centered on Observation

The starter Smith tends today did not arrive ready to work. Edward came from a King Arthur Flour printout and required several weeks of consistent feeding before producing anything worth baking with. He is named for Smith's grandfather Houser, who farmed near Iron Station in Lincoln County for most of his working life.

“Edward came from a printout and some patience,” Smith says.“He's named for my grandfather Houser, who farmed near Iron Station. There's something in that, I think, about holding onto things.”

The first three loaves Smith baked using the new starter were, by his own account, dense, misshapen, and without crust worth describing. The notebook recorded each one in the same clinical detail: what the dough looked like going in, what came out of the oven, and what the difference was between the two.

“The first three loaves were doorstops,” Smith says.“I wrote down what was wrong with each one and kept going. That's the whole approach.”

What the approach produced, across months of Saturday mornings, was not a recipe but a record. The notebook now tracks how his kitchen behaves across four seasons: what the ambient temperature does to fermentation timing in January, how the summer compresses the window between properly proofed and overproofed, which adjustments reliably compensate in either direction. No recipe book provided this information, because no recipe book could. The information belongs to this kitchen, this starter, and this baker.

Bridging the Office and the Kitchen

The connection Smith draws between his professional work and his weekend practice is not metaphorical. It is operational. The same disposition that makes him reliable at managing Lincoln County payroll, the attention to what the numbers are actually reporting, is the disposition he brings to a proofing basket at six in the morning.

Smith's grandmother made biscuits in the farmhouse country near Iron Station without a written recipe. She had baked long enough that the knowledge lived in her hands rather than on paper. Smith has thought about this often while filling pages in his notebook.

“My grandmother made biscuits without a recipe,” Smith says.“She knew the dough by feel, and I believe she was doing what I do with the notebook. The knowledge was just stored differently.”

The distinction matters because it reframes what documentation is for. The notebook is not a substitute for feel. It is how feel gets built. Each entry is a record of observation that, accumulated across enough batches, produces exactly the kind of embodied knowledge Smith associates with his grandmother's biscuits. He is building it deliberately, in writing, rather than unconsciously over a lifetime.

Consistency as the Practice

Every Saturday, Smith brings bread to the Lincoln County central office. Two loaves, most weeks. The coworkers who eat it have never seen the notebook. They have not read the entries from the batches that collapsed, the starter near-death events that Smith documented and recovered from, or the entries that simply describe what was different and what to try next time.

“The bread I bring to the central office on Saturday is loaf three or four of the week,” Smith says.“Not every batch is good. The notebook tells me why, and that's worth more than any ingredient.”

This is documentation at work. The Saturday loaves are not products of inspiration. They are the current position in an ongoing process of refinement, and the notebook is why that position is better than the position from a year ago, and the year before that. Smith's cast-iron combo cooker cost thirty dollars. His kitchen scale cost twelve. The notebook costs two dollars at a drugstore. The crust on his bread is, by the consistent account of the people who eat it, exceptional. None of his tools are responsible for that outcome. His attention is.

Community and Character

The bread Smith produces on Saturday mornings circulates through a small and specific geography. Coworkers at the Lincoln County central office have come to expect it. A neighbor down the road has traded fresh eggs for a loaf long enough that the arrangement has taken on the character of a standing agreement. Members of his church have eaten his bread.

None of them asked Smith to be consistent. He is consistent because the notebook requires it. Every batch must be recorded, and the record is only useful if the batches keep coming. The Saturday morning schedule is, in this sense, part of the practice, not a side effect of it.

Looking Ahead

Smith does not describe his practice in terms of ambitions. He does not talk about refining his technique to the point where the notebook is no longer necessary. The notebook is the practice, not a scaffold around it.

“I don't think of this as a hobby that got serious,” Smith says.“I think of it as the same thing I've always done, applied to a different problem.”

In Lincolnton, North Carolina, the Saturday loaves go out and the notebook stays open. The most recent entry describes batch 247. Ambient temperature. Hydration percentage. Bulk fermentation time. The assessment at the bottom reads: good ear. Good ear means the loaf sprang well in the oven and developed a clean ridge along the score line. There will be a batch 248. He will write down the temperature.

About Brian Smith

Brian Smith is a payroll and benefits administrator for the Lincoln County school system in Lincolnton, North Carolina, where he has worked for more than twenty years. He began baking sourdough bread in the spring of 2020 and has maintained a written record of every batch since his first loaf.

Smith bakes weekly from his home in Lincolnton, North Carolina, sharing bread with coworkers at the Lincoln County central office and with neighbors in the surrounding community. He maintains a sourdough starter named Edward, which he tends weekly as part of a practice built on observation, documentation, and the understanding that consistency is built from records, not from instinct alone.

His approach to baking draws from the same attention to documented process that has defined more than two decades of professional work in Lincoln County public school administration.