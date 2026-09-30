Vladyslav Ladygin: The Questions To Ask Before You Book A Mover

Spyder Moving and Storage says many moving problems can be avoided by asking a few important questions before the truck ever arrives.

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A Decision Made Too Fast

Mississippi, USA, Sep 30, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - People often choose a moving company the same way they choose a plumber or another service provider: they search online, compare a few prices, make a phone call, and book the first option that seems to work.

Vladyslav Ladygin, owner of Spyder Moving and Storage in Oxford, Mississippi, believes moving deserves a little more consideration. A household move involves valuable belongings, tight schedules, and a significant amount of coordination, so understanding exactly what a company provides before signing an agreement can prevent confusion later.

“A move is one of the bigger logistics jobs most people ever hire out,” Ladygin says.“It deserves a few more minutes of questions than people usually give it.”

Based on the questions he believes customers should ask before booking, here are several areas worth discussing with any moving company.

Is the Estimate Binding or Non-Binding?

One of the first questions should be about the estimate itself. Customers need to understand whether they are receiving a binding estimate, where the agreed price is generally fixed subject to the terms of the agreement, or a non-binding estimate, where the final cost may change based on the actual services and circumstances of the move.

“Ask which type of estimate you're looking at, and ask the company to explain it plainly,” Ladygin says.“You should understand how the final price is determined before you agree to anything.”

Getting that information in writing can also help prevent misunderstandings about what the quoted price does and does not cover.

Who Is Actually Handling the Move?

The company that books a move is not necessarily the same company that performs every part of it. Depending on the arrangement, some movers may use subcontracted crews or other service providers.

Customers should ask who will actually be handling their belongings and whether anyone other than the company they hired will be involved.

Knowing who is responsible for the physical move gives customers a clearer understanding of who they are working with and who to contact if an issue arises.

What Happens If Something Is Damaged?

Even with careful planning and handling, moving involves some risk. Furniture can be damaged, boxes can be crushed, and walls or doorways can sometimes be affected during the process.

Rather than waiting until something goes wrong, customers should ask about the company's claims process before the move begins. They should understand what is covered, how a claim is submitted, and what documentation may be required.

“Ask about the claims process before you need it,” Ladygin says.“Find out what is covered and what the process looks like if something happens.”

Having those answers ahead of time gives customers a better understanding of what to expect.

Does the Company Follow Industry Standards?

Customers can also ask whether a moving company belongs to professional associations or follows recognized industry standards.

Spyder Moving and Storage holds membership with the Moving and Storage Conference of the American Trucking Associations and is working toward membership with the International Association of Movers. Ladygin says customers should feel comfortable asking any mover about its professional affiliations and the standards it follows.

“It's not just about the name on a certificate,” he says.“It's about understanding what standards a company follows and what it expects from itself.”

Professional affiliations can provide additional information about how a company operates, but customers should still review the specific terms, services, and protections offered by the mover they are considering.

What Is Not Included in the Price?

A quoted price may not include every service a customer could eventually need. Stairs, long carries, furniture disassembly, additional stops, packing services, or storage can affect the final cost depending on the circumstances of the move.

That is why customers should ask what is included in the initial estimate and what could result in additional charges.

Ladygin recommends asking for potential extra costs upfront rather than discovering them after the work has started.

“The goal is to understand the full scope of the move before moving day,” he says.“Customers should know what they are paying for and what circumstances could change the price.”

Will the Company Take the Time to Answer Your Questions?

The final question may be less about the contract and more about the experience of working with the company.

Customers should feel comfortable asking questions and requesting clarification before making a decision. A moving company that takes the time to explain its services, pricing, policies, and process gives customers an opportunity to make an informed choice.

“If someone won't take the time to answer your questions before the move, that is worth paying attention to,” Ladygin says.

Choosing a mover does not have to be complicated. A few direct questions about pricing, responsibility, coverage, industry standards, and services can help customers understand what they are agreeing to before moving day arrives.

For Ladygin, that conversation is an important part of the moving process itself. Taking a few extra minutes to get clear answers can help customers approach their move with a better understanding of what to expect.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Vladyslav Ladygin

Vladyslav Ladygin is the owner of Spyder Moving and Storage, a moving company based in Oxford, Mississippi. He is a graduate of William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and resides in Denver, Colorado. More information about Spyder Moving and Storage is available at.