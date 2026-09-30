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Syria Urges EU to Pressure Israel Over Attacks
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani called on the European Union Tuesday to take stronger action against Israel and push for an end to its ongoing attacks on Syrian territory.
“This systematic aggression against a country that is recovering requires more than statements of concern; it requires effective pressure to stop these attacks,” Shaibani told a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Damascus.
He urged the EU Foreign Affairs Council to adopt “a decisive position by calling these attacks by their true name” and demand that Israeli forces withdraw to the positions they held on Dec. 8, 2024.
Shaibani also asked that the issue be formally included on the agenda of the EU’s Political and Security Committee.
He argued that Europe’s opposition to attempts to alter borders through force should be applied consistently across the Mediterranean.
Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes and ground operations in southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. Damascus has called for Israeli forces to leave the territory seized after Dec. 8, 2024, while reaffirming its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement.
Shaibani also reiterated that the Golan Heights remain Syrian territory, pointing to UN Security Council Resolution 497, which describes Israel’s annexation of the area as “null and void.”
“This systematic aggression against a country that is recovering requires more than statements of concern; it requires effective pressure to stop these attacks,” Shaibani told a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Damascus.
He urged the EU Foreign Affairs Council to adopt “a decisive position by calling these attacks by their true name” and demand that Israeli forces withdraw to the positions they held on Dec. 8, 2024.
Shaibani also asked that the issue be formally included on the agenda of the EU’s Political and Security Committee.
He argued that Europe’s opposition to attempts to alter borders through force should be applied consistently across the Mediterranean.
Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes and ground operations in southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. Damascus has called for Israeli forces to leave the territory seized after Dec. 8, 2024, while reaffirming its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement.
Shaibani also reiterated that the Golan Heights remain Syrian territory, pointing to UN Security Council Resolution 497, which describes Israel’s annexation of the area as “null and void.”
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