Qatar PM Calls Netanyahu 'War Criminal,' Says Gaza Attacks Cannot Be Justified

In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sheikh Mohammed said the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel was“a massacre” and should be condemned. He added that those responsible should be held accountable.

The Qatari prime minister, however, said Israel's subsequent military actions in Gaza could not be justified.“Hospitals have been targeted, schools have been targeted,” he said, adding that regardless of the arguments or justifications offered,“nothing is justifying this.”

Sheikh Mohammed also said Qatar would continue its diplomatic efforts to mediate between the parties despite repeated setbacks during the Gaza conflict. He said Doha's mediation efforts had been undermined by Israel since the beginning of the war and stressed that diplomacy remained the preferred path toward resolving regional conflicts.

His comments come as international criticism over the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues. Qatar and several other countries have previously condemned attacks on healthcare facilities and civilian infrastructure in the enclave, describing them as violations of international humanitarian law.

The Israeli government has consistently rejected allegations that its military campaign constitutes war crimes or genocide. Netanyahu has also rejected accusations of genocide and defended Israel's military actions, including in his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Sheikh Mohammed's remarks also reflect Qatar's broader diplomatic role in the conflict. Doha has hosted and facilitated negotiations involving Israel, Hamas and the United States and has continued to present itself as a mediator despite escalating regional tensions.