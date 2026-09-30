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Lavrov Claims Europe Wages War Against Russia
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused European countries Tuesday of conducting a war against Russia by providing weapons to Ukraine that are subsequently used against Russian targets.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Valdai forum in Moscow, Lavrov rejected European claims that Russia’s attacks on cargo ships carrying Western weapons to Ukraine represented a “hybrid covert war” by Moscow.
“This is a war that Europe is waging against us,” Lavrov said.
He maintained that Russia’s military actions in Ukraine constitute self-defense and are aimed at eliminating what Moscow considers security threats.
“If you mean the destruction of infrastructure that is being used by the Nazi regime, with Western support, to wage war against the Russian Federation, then we are using force to suppress this direct threat to us,” he said.
Lavrov said discussions between Moscow and Washington are expected to take place soon, following an agreement reached with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“We agreed with (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio that this will happen. Experts should coordinate the specific dates and the specific place,” he noted.
He identified the return of Russian diplomatic properties seized by the United States as one of the unresolved matters affecting relations between the two countries.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Valdai forum in Moscow, Lavrov rejected European claims that Russia’s attacks on cargo ships carrying Western weapons to Ukraine represented a “hybrid covert war” by Moscow.
“This is a war that Europe is waging against us,” Lavrov said.
He maintained that Russia’s military actions in Ukraine constitute self-defense and are aimed at eliminating what Moscow considers security threats.
“If you mean the destruction of infrastructure that is being used by the Nazi regime, with Western support, to wage war against the Russian Federation, then we are using force to suppress this direct threat to us,” he said.
Lavrov said discussions between Moscow and Washington are expected to take place soon, following an agreement reached with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“We agreed with (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio that this will happen. Experts should coordinate the specific dates and the specific place,” he noted.
He identified the return of Russian diplomatic properties seized by the United States as one of the unresolved matters affecting relations between the two countries.
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