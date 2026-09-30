Global Advanced Functional Materials Market To Reach US$197.45 Billion By 2031, Driven By Electronics, Automotive And Aerospace Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for nanomaterials, ceramics and conductive polymers in compact electronics, lightweight vehicles and aircraft, energy storage and healthcare, led by Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Functional Materials - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced functional materials market is estimated to reach USD 147.06 billion in 2026, up from USD 138.65 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.07% between 2026 and 2031, reaching USD 197.45 billion by the end of the forecast period. Growth is being supported by rising demand for high-performance materials across the electrical and electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, defense, energy and power industries.

Miniaturization in Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

The continued miniaturization of smartphones, laptops, wearables and artificial intelligence edge devices is increasing demand for thinner interconnects, low-loss substrates and conductive materials capable of operating at higher power densities. Emerging transparent conducting oxides can improve electron mobility while allowing up to 90% of visible light to pass through, supporting the development of next-generation OLED and micro-LED displays.

Advances in organic electrochemical transistors are also enabling machine-learning capabilities in textile-based sensors while reducing power consumption by as much as 80%. These performance gains can extend battery life in medical wearables and other portable devices. In addition, MXene materials have demonstrated conductivity of approximately 35,000 S/cm and can block up to 99.9% of high-frequency electromagnetic interference. Such properties address signal-integrity challenges in 5G handsets, electric vehicles and connected electronic systems, reinforcing investment in the advanced functional materials market.

Lightweight Materials Gain Importance in Automotive and Aerospace

Automotive manufacturers and aerospace companies are increasing their use of advanced functional materials to reduce weight, extend electric vehicle range and lower lifecycle emissions. Nanofiber infusion processes can improve carbon-fiber tensile strength by 50% while doubling toughness, helping components withstand crash forces and lightning strikes.

Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer battery housings can reduce the weight of an electric SUV battery pack by approximately 40 kilograms, supporting longer real-world driving ranges. High-crystallinity carbon nanotubes are also being evaluated as replacements for copper motor windings, with the potential to increase motor power density by 20%.

In aerospace applications, shape-memory alloys and piezoelectric actuators support more efficient aerodynamic control systems. Ceramic-matrix composites can operate at temperatures around 300C higher than nickel-based alloys, improving jet-engine fuel efficiency by approximately 2% and delivering substantial lifecycle savings. Government targets, including plans to achieve 25% lightweighting in light-duty vehicles by 2030, are expected to create sustained opportunities for advanced functional material suppliers.

Production Costs and Raw Material Constraints Remain Key Challenges

High production costs and limited access to critical raw materials continue to restrain market expansion. Global demand for rare-earth oxides is expected to rise significantly through 2040, while refining capacity remains concentrated in a limited number of markets. This imbalance can cause price volatility for magnets, phosphors and battery additives.

Lengthy permitting processes for new mining projects may also create gaps between supply commitments and feedstock availability. In Europe, recycling targets under critical raw material regulations are requiring manufacturers to reformulate products, upgrade processing capabilities or absorb additional compliance costs. Elevated energy prices are another challenge for ceramic producers, as industrial firing processes can require temperatures of approximately 1,600C.

Additional market growth factors include increased investment in renewable energy storage and conversion technologies, along with expanding healthcare and biomedical applications. However, complex and evolving regulatory requirements may slow commercialization and increase development expenses.

Ceramics Lead as Nanomaterials Record Strong Growth

Ceramics accounted for 31.78% of advanced functional materials market revenue in 2025, supported by demand for aerospace engine linings, 5G filters and implantable bioceramics. Nanomaterials are projected to expand at a 7.18% growth rate, driven by investment in MXene, graphene and carbon-nanotube production capacity.

Ultra-high-temperature ceramics, including hafnium carbide, can tolerate temperatures approaching 4,000C and are enabling new hypersonic and atmospheric re-entry applications. Conductive polymers and advanced composites are also gaining momentum. Flexible polyaniline films with metal-like appearance offer potential for foldable displays, while two-dimensional polymer sheets with strong in-plane conductivity can provide electromagnetic shielding for data centers and high-frequency electronic equipment.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific generated 47.62% of global revenue in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a 7.03% CAGR. Regional growth is supported by manufacturing clusters, raw material access and government incentives. China is investing heavily in specialty materials, while Japan is funding net-zero industrial upgrades through green economic transition initiatives.

North American growth is supported by semiconductor manufacturing incentives and domestic sourcing requirements for critical substrates and encapsulation materials. Canada is expanding cathode-grade nickel and cobalt refining, while Mexico continues to attract electric vehicle manufacturing investment. In Europe, net-zero industrial policies and restrictions on certain fluorinated substances are encouraging manufacturers to adopt alternative silicone and thermoplastic material formulations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Miniaturisation in Consumer Electronics

4.2.2 Increasing Usage in Automotive and Aerospace for Lightweighting

4.2.3 Growth of Renewable-Energy Storage and Conversion Solutions

4.2.4 Expanding Healthcare and Biomedical Applications

4.2.5 Green Public Procurement Mandates for Low-Carbon Materials

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Production Costs and Critical Raw Material Scarcity

4.3.2 Complex, Evolving Regulatory Compliance

4.3.3 Skilled-Labour Bottlenecks in Advanced-Materials Processing

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Ceramics

5.1.2 Composites

5.1.3 Conductive Polymers

5.1.4 Nanomaterials

5.1.5 Energy Materials

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Aerospace and Defence

5.2.5 Energy and Power (incl. Chemical)

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 BASF

6.4.4 CeramTec GmbH

6.4.5 Covestro AG

6.4.6 Dow

6.4.7 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.8 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.9 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.10 JCBL Group

6.4.11 Kyocera Corporation

6.4.12 LG Chem

6.4.13 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.14 Resonac Holdings Corporation

6.4.15 SGL Carbon

6.4.16 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.17 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

6.4.18 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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