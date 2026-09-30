Friction Material Market Report Released - Global Friction Material Market To Reach 1.07 Billion Units By 2031 As Vehicle Maintenance And Copper-Free Regulations Drive Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vehicle replacement demand, copper-free and low-noise rules, EVs and automation are boosting ceramic pads, high-performance discs and advanced formulations, led by Asia-Pacific.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Friction Material - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global friction material market is projected to grow from 0.83 billion units in 2025 and 0.86 billion units in 2026 to 1.07 billion units by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 4.36% from 2026 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by rising vehicle ownership, recurring brake-pad replacement cycles, stricter copper-content regulations, and growing demand for high-performance materials across the automotive, railway, aerospace, mining, and industrial sectors.

Vehicle Parc Growth Supports Aftermarket Demand

Asia-Pacific's on-road fleet surpassed 850 million vehicles in 2025, creating substantial recurring demand for brake pads and related friction products. Brake-pad replacement intervals generally range from 30,000 to 70,000 kilometers, depending on vehicle type and operating conditions. Aging fleets are also increasing aftermarket consumption, particularly in India, where older vehicles accounted for approximately 35% of the vehicle parc.

These trends continue to support demand for cost-effective semi-metallic brake pads, even as original equipment manufacturers increase their use of ceramic formulations. Commercial fleet operators also remain an important source of replacement demand, providing established friction material suppliers with opportunities across both mature and emerging automotive markets.

Copper-Free and Low-Noise Standards Reshape Product Development

Environmental and noise regulations are accelerating the development of copper-free, low-metallic, and ceramic friction materials. California SB 346 and Washington's Better Brakes Law reduced permitted copper content to 0.5% by weight from 2025, prompting manufacturers to adopt aramid, ceramic, and sintered-bronze formulations that meet LeafMark certification requirements.

Reformulation can add approximately USD 2 to USD 4 to raw-material costs per brake-pad set. European road-noise limits are reinforcing the shift toward low-noise ceramic and low-metallic compounds. While these requirements increase formulation complexity, they also create premium growth opportunities for friction material manufacturers with advanced research, testing, and product-development capabilities.

Raw-Material Volatility Remains a Market Challenge

Fluctuating prices and concentrated supply chains for copper, aramid fiber, and ceramic fiber continue to pressure manufacturer margins. Copper traded between approximately USD 9,250 and USD 9,800 per metric ton during 2025, while aramid fiber prices ranged from USD 25 to USD 35 per kilogram. Supply disruptions can quickly affect production because aramid fiber and alumina-silica ceramic fiber are sourced from a limited number of producers.

Logistics disruptions have also increased lead times and procurement costs. Larger integrated manufacturers are better positioned to manage these pressures through purchasing scale, internal materials laboratories, and hedging programs. Smaller suppliers are increasingly forming strategic relationships with raw-material producers or passing surcharges to customers.

Friction Material Segment Trends

Semi-metallic materials accounted for 37.97% of the friction material market in 2025, supported by their strong position in independent aftermarket channels. Ceramic formulations, including carbon-ceramic and carbon-carbon products, are forecast to expand at an annual rate of 6.02%. These products command premium pricing and are gaining traction in aerospace, high-performance automotive, and other demanding applications.

Brake pads represented 40.88% of shipments in 2025 because of their widespread use in passenger vehicles. Friction discs are forecast to grow by 5.63% through 2031 as wind turbines, mining machinery, and off-highway equipment adopt larger braking surfaces capable of managing temperatures of up to 600 degrees Celsius. Demand for discs is also benefiting from lower brake fade, modular servicing, safety requirements, and the high cost of equipment downtime.

Additional factors influencing global friction material market growth include:



Rapid electrification of two-wheelers and micro-mobility fleets across Asia

Growing deployment of autonomous warehouse robots requiring micro-brake modules

Rising investment in copper-free and low-wear friction formulations The transition toward sealed, maintenance-free transmissions, which is reducing selected clutch applications

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Friction Material Demand

Asia-Pacific held 45.97% of global friction material volume in 2025 and is expected to remain the market's leading region. Large internal-combustion motorcycle fleets in ASEAN countries continue to sustain demand for semi-metallic pads, while electric vehicle adoption in China and India is encouraging a transition toward copper-free ceramic products. Japan and South Korea are also important exporters of regulation-compliant friction materials to North America and Europe.

North American market activity is being shaped by copper-content regulations in California and Washington, alongside demand from automotive production and mining operations. Mexico's manufacturing base supplies compliant products throughout the region under USMCA trade rules, while Canadian mining applications require high-temperature friction linings that perform in severe operating environments.

Europe continues to advance stringent brake-dust requirements under Euro 7, supporting the adoption of ultra-low-wear ceramic materials. Germany remains a center for carbon-ceramic research and development, while regional production investment is strengthening supply capacity. The Middle East and Africa friction material market is forecast to grow at a 4.68% CAGR as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates localize assembly operations. South American demand is supported by commercial vehicle production and established regional manufacturing networks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging global vehicle parc and brake-pad replacement cycles

4.2.2 Stricter copper-free and low-noise norms accelerating material reformulation

4.2.3 Rapid electrification of two-wheelers and micro-mobility fleets in Asia

4.2.4 Rise of autonomous warehouse robots needing micro-brake modules

4.2.5 Demand surge for high-temp friction materials in wind-turbine yaw and pitch systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile prices of copper, aramid and ceramic fibres

4.3.2 OEM shift to sealed, maintenance-free transmissions cutting clutch demand

4.3.3 EU brake-particulate limits favouring ultra-low-wear solutions

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Volume)

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Semi-metallic

5.1.2 Ceramic (incl. carbon-ceramic and carbon-carbon)

5.1.3 Asbestos

5.1.4 Sintered Metals

5.1.5 Aramid Fibers

5.1.6 Other Materials

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Pads

5.2.2 Discs

5.2.3 Blocks

5.2.4 Linings

5.2.5 Other Product Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Clutch and Brake Systems

5.3.2 Gear Tooth Systems

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Automotive

5.4.2 Railway

5.4.3 Aerospace (Commercial and Defense)

5.4.4 Mining

5.4.5 Other End-user Industries

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 NORDIC Countries

5.5.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ABS Friction

6.4.2 AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

6.4.3 ASK FRAS-LE FRICTION PVT LTD.

6.4.4 Brembo N.V.

6.4.5 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CentroMotion)

6.4.6 ContiTech Deutschland GmbH

6.4.7 DRiV Incorporated

6.4.8 EBC Brakes

6.4.9 Haldex

6.4.10 Hindustan Composites Ltd.

6.4.11 ITT Inc.

6.4.12 Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 Miba AG

6.4.14 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

6.4.15 SGL Carbon

6.4.16 Tenneco Inc.

6.4.17 Yantai Haina Brake Technology Co., Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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