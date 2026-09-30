Global Veterinary Microchips Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Mandates And Livestock Traceability Drive 10.4% CAGR And A USD 1.74 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Animal
1.2.2. Product
1.2.3. Frequency
1.2.4. Application
1.2.5. Distribution Channel
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information/Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1 Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2 Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3 Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List Of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Pricing Analysis
3.4. Estimated Percentage of Animals Microchipped by Key Country/Region, 2025
3.5. Technological Advancements
3.6. Estimated Animal Population by Species, by Country, 2021-2025
3.7. Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Veterinary Microchips Market: Veterinary Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Veterinary: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Veterinary Movement Analysis
4.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Dogs
4.4.1. Dogs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Cats
4.5.1. Cats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Horses
4.6.1. Horses Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Veterinary Microchips Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Product Movement Analysis
5.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Microchips
5.4.1. Microchips Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Scanner
5.5.1. Scanner Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Handheld Scanners
5.5.3. Stationary Scanners
Chapter 6. Veterinary Microchips Market: Frequency Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Frequency: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Frequency Movement Analysis
6.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Frequency, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. 134.2 KHz
6.4.1. 134.2 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. 125 KHz
6.5.1. 125 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. 128 KHz
6.6.1. 128 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Universal/Multifrequency Devices
6.7.1. Universal/Multifrequency Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Veterinary Microchips Market: by Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Application: Segment Dashboard
7.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Application Movement Analysis
7.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Veterinary Identification
7.4.1. Veterinary Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management
7.5.1. Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Theft Prevention
7.6.1. Theft Prevention Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Veterinary Microchips Market: by Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Distribution Channel: Segment Dashboard
8.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Distribution Channel Movement Analysis
8.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics
8.4.1. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Veterinary Stores/Retails
8.5.1. Veterinary Stores/Retails Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6. E-Commerce
8.6.1. E-Commerce Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Others
8.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Veterinary Microchips Market: by Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Region Market Dashboard
9.2. Region Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
9.3. North America
9.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.3.2. U.S
9.3.3. Canada
9.3.4. Mexico
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.2. UK
9.4.3. Germany
9.4.4. France
9.4.5. Italy
9.4.6. Spain
9.4.7. Denmark
9.4.8. Sweden
9.4.9. Norway
9.5. Asia-Pacific
9.5.1. Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.2. Japan
9.5.3. China
9.5.4. India
9.5.5. Australia
9.5.6. Thailand
9.5.7. South Korea
9.6. Latin America
9.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6.2. Brazil
9.6.3. Argentina
9.7. MEA
9.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.2. South Africa
9.7.3. UAE
9.7.4. Saudi Arabia
9.7.5. Kuwait
9.7.6. Qatar
9.7.7. Oman
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Participant Categorization
10.1.1. Market Leaders
10.1.2. Emerging Players
10.2. Market Position/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. Merck & Co., Inc.,
10.3.2. Peeva Inc
10.3.3. Virbac
10.3.4. ID Tech
10.3.5. Dipole RFID
10.3.6. Trovan Ltd.
10.3.7. Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd
10.3.8. Avid Identification Systems, Inc
10.3.9. Datamars
10.3.10. Elanco
10.3.11. Microchip Identification Systems
10.3.12. Pet Pulse
10.3.13. Pethealth Inc.
10.4. List of other key players
List of Tables [162]
List of Figures [107]
Companies Featured
- Merck & Co., Inc., Peeva Inc Virbac ID Tech Dipole RFID Trovan Ltd. Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd Avid Identification Systems, Inc Datamars Pethealth Inc Elanco Microchip Identification Systems Pet Pulse
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