Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Global Veterinary Microchips Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Mandates And Livestock Traceability Drive 10.4% CAGR And A USD 1.74 Billion Opportunity


2026-09-30 04:32:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on mandate-driven demand, ISO-standard adoption, livestock traceability, and equine eligibility rules across key species and regions.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Microchips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal, Product, Frequency, Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary microchips market was valued at an estimated USD 0.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by mandatory animal microchipping regulations, stricter ISO/ICAR compliance requirements, wider adoption of standardized 134.2 kHz technology, expanding livestock traceability programs, and equine sport identification mandates.

Government-enforced legislation is one of the strongest drivers of veterinary microchip demand. Regulatory requirements create time-bound procurement needs for microchip manufacturers, scanner suppliers, veterinary hospitals, clinics, and animal registration providers. These measures are expanding across companion animals, livestock, and horses, establishing a durable source of demand that is less dependent on discretionary consumer spending.

In the UK, mandatory cat microchipping took effect in 2024, extending identification requirements that previously applied to dogs. Owners who fail to comply may face fines of up to GBP 500. Northern Ireland also initiated a public consultation in February 2026 concerning mandatory Electronic Identification for newborn cattle, indicating potential regulatory expansion within the livestock sector.

India is experiencing similar multi-species regulatory activity. The Greater Chennai Corporation ordered dogs within Chennai city limits to be microchipped and vaccinated against rabies, with an initial compliance deadline in December 2025 and fines applicable to non-compliant owners. Tamil Nadu introduced licensing and microchipping requirements for cattle, while the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board began mandatory microchipping registration for working horses on March 10, 2026. These measures demonstrate a regulatory model that could be adopted by other Indian states and emerging markets.

Equine identification requirements are also supporting market expansion. Effective January 2026, the US Equestrian Federation's Presidential Modification to General Rule 1101.10 made chip-based Horse Identification Numbers mandatory for competition eligibility. This requirement directly connects organized equestrian participation with recurring demand for compliant microchips, scanners, and registration services.

International travel and animal trade requirements provide another important growth platform. All EU member states and major markets including Japan, Australia, and the UAE require ISO-compliant microchips for specific cross-border animal entry procedures. Together, national legislation, livestock disease surveillance, food safety programs, and competition rules are strengthening long-term adoption across veterinary identification applications.

Veterinary Microchips Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates veterinary microchips market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The study covers animals, products, frequencies, applications, distribution channels, and regions.

Animal Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Dogs
  • Cats
  • Horses
  • Others

Product Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Microchips
  • Scanners
  • Handheld Scanners
  • Stationary Scanners

Frequency Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • 134.2 KHz
  • 125 KHz
  • 128 KHz
  • Universal/Multifrequency Devices

Application Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Veterinary Identification
  • Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management
  • Theft Prevention
  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics
  • Veterinary Stores/Retails
  • E-Commerce
  • Others

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Key Benefits of the Report

  • Comprehensive analysis of the veterinary microchips market across major regions and segments
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts covering the 2021-2033 period
  • Assessment of mandatory microchipping regulations and emerging growth opportunities
  • Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key industry participants
  • Evaluation of product innovation, technology adoption, and frequency standards
  • Actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, and strategic decision-making

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, veterinary service providers, distributors, investors, animal welfare organizations, and regulatory stakeholders. It highlights the policy, technology, and adoption trends expected to shape the global veterinary microchips market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.82 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.74 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Animal
1.2.2. Product
1.2.3. Frequency
1.2.4. Application
1.2.5. Distribution Channel
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information/Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1 Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2 Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3 Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List Of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Pricing Analysis
3.4. Estimated Percentage of Animals Microchipped by Key Country/Region, 2025
3.5. Technological Advancements
3.6. Estimated Animal Population by Species, by Country, 2021-2025
3.7. Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Veterinary Microchips Market: Veterinary Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Veterinary: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Veterinary Movement Analysis
4.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Dogs
4.4.1. Dogs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Cats
4.5.1. Cats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Horses
4.6.1. Horses Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Veterinary Microchips Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Product Movement Analysis
5.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Microchips
5.4.1. Microchips Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Scanner
5.5.1. Scanner Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Handheld Scanners
5.5.3. Stationary Scanners
Chapter 6. Veterinary Microchips Market: Frequency Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Frequency: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Frequency Movement Analysis
6.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Frequency, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. 134.2 KHz
6.4.1. 134.2 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. 125 KHz
6.5.1. 125 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. 128 KHz
6.6.1. 128 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Universal/Multifrequency Devices
6.7.1. Universal/Multifrequency Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Veterinary Microchips Market: by Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Application: Segment Dashboard
7.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Application Movement Analysis
7.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Veterinary Identification
7.4.1. Veterinary Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management
7.5.1. Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Theft Prevention
7.6.1. Theft Prevention Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Veterinary Microchips Market: by Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Distribution Channel: Segment Dashboard
8.2. Veterinary Microchips Market, by Distribution Channel Movement Analysis
8.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics
8.4.1. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Veterinary Stores/Retails
8.5.1. Veterinary Stores/Retails Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6. E-Commerce
8.6.1. E-Commerce Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Others
8.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Veterinary Microchips Market: by Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Region Market Dashboard
9.2. Region Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
9.3. North America
9.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.3.2. U.S
9.3.3. Canada
9.3.4. Mexico
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.2. UK
9.4.3. Germany
9.4.4. France
9.4.5. Italy
9.4.6. Spain
9.4.7. Denmark
9.4.8. Sweden
9.4.9. Norway
9.5. Asia-Pacific
9.5.1. Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.2. Japan
9.5.3. China
9.5.4. India
9.5.5. Australia
9.5.6. Thailand
9.5.7. South Korea
9.6. Latin America
9.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6.2. Brazil
9.6.3. Argentina
9.7. MEA
9.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.2. South Africa
9.7.3. UAE
9.7.4. Saudi Arabia
9.7.5. Kuwait
9.7.6. Qatar
9.7.7. Oman
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Participant Categorization
10.1.1. Market Leaders
10.1.2. Emerging Players
10.2. Market Position/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. Merck & Co., Inc.,
10.3.2. Peeva Inc
10.3.3. Virbac
10.3.4. ID Tech
10.3.5. Dipole RFID
10.3.6. Trovan Ltd.
10.3.7. Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd
10.3.8. Avid Identification Systems, Inc
10.3.9. Datamars
10.3.10. Elanco
10.3.11. Microchip Identification Systems
10.3.12. Pet Pulse
10.3.13. Pethealth Inc.
10.4. List of other key players
List of Tables [162]
List of Figures [107]
Companies Featured

  • Merck & Co., Inc.,
  • Peeva Inc
  • Virbac
  • ID Tech
  • Dipole RFID
  • Trovan Ltd.
  • Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd
  • Avid Identification Systems, Inc
  • Datamars
  • Pethealth Inc
  • Elanco
  • Microchip Identification Systems
  • Pet Pulse

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN30092026004107003653ID1111737442



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search