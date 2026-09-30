Mycelium Based Material Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Mycoworks, Ecovative Design LLC, And Mogu S.R.L.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mycelium Based Material Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mycelium-based material market was valued at USD 354.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Market growth is being supported by stricter environmental regulations, expanding corporate sustainability programs, and increased investment in biomaterial production infrastructure.

Demand for sustainable alternatives to conventional fossil fuel-derived materials continues to rise across packaging, construction, consumer goods, and other industries. Improvements in commercial production capabilities have enabled mycelium-based materials to progress from early-stage development to scalable manufacturing. Their integration into established supply chains is also strengthening their commercial viability and supporting broader adoption.

The use of renewable biomass resources further positions mycelium-based materials as an important component of global circular economy strategies. Regulations promoting environmentally responsible materials, waste reduction, and sustainable resource management are creating favorable conditions for manufacturers and end users. As businesses pursue emissions-reduction objectives and sustainable sourcing targets, demand for mycelium-based packaging, building materials, and consumer products is expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

Pure Mycelium Materials Maintain a Leading Market Position

The pure mycelium materials segment accounted for a 73% market share and generated USD 258.5 million in revenue in 2024. Its leading position reflects the advanced commercialization of pure mycelium products, established manufacturing processes, streamlined customer qualification requirements, and a strong business case for replacing conventional materials. Continued adoption within existing commercial applications is expected to support the segment's growth through 2035.

Molded Products Dominate Product Demand

The molded products segment represented 74.1% of the global mycelium-based material market in 2025. Molded mycelium products are increasingly used as alternatives to conventional protective packaging because of their production flexibility, design versatility, and compatibility with a wide range of packaging requirements. Cost-efficient manufacturing methods and rising demand from sustainability-focused brands are reinforcing the segment's market position.

Other mycelium product formats are gaining attention in applications requiring advanced environmental performance and differentiated material characteristics. However, these formats may involve higher manufacturing costs due to specialized production processes and premium sustainability requirements.

North America Supports Global Market Expansion

North America accounted for 22.1% of the mycelium-based material market in 2025. The United States remains the primary contributor to regional revenue, supported by an established network of commercial manufacturers and growing adoption across the packaging and consumer goods sectors. Regulatory efforts to reduce conventional non-biodegradable materials, together with rising demand from retail and e-commerce companies, are expected to sustain regional market expansion.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the global mycelium-based material market include MycoWorks, Biohm, Ecovative Design LLC, Mogu S.r.l., Biomyc, Mycelia, Magical Mushroom Company, Nature's Fynd, Mycotech Lab (MYCL), Meati Foods, and MycoTechnology (NutritionWorks).

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, manufacturing capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships to improve their competitive positions. Research and development investments are focused on enhancing material performance, scalability, production efficiency, and consistency. Companies are also expanding facilities to address growing demand from the packaging, construction, consumer goods, and sustainable materials industries.

Partnerships with brand owners, manufacturers, retailers, and sustainability-focused organizations are accelerating commercialization. Product diversification and long-term raw material sourcing strategies are also helping businesses broaden their end-use portfolios, improve supply chain resilience, and support reliable high-volume production.

Comprehensive Mycelium-Based Material Market Analysis and Forecast



Global industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment featuring Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size estimates, segment analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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