Mycelium Based Material Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Mycoworks, Ecovative Design LLC, And Mogu S.R.L.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$354.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1000 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Material type
2.2.3 Product form
2.2.4 Application
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing consumer awareness on health benefits
3.2.1.2 Growing food and beverage industry
3.2.1.3 Expansion of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Competition from synthetic alternatives
3.2.2.2 Seasonal availability
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Automotive bio-material qualification
3.2.3.2 Packaging EPS substitution
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 by region
3.7.2 by material type
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New Product Launches
4.5.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Pure mycelium materials
5.3 Mycelium composites
5.4 Hybrid mycelium materials
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Form, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Foams
6.2.1 Packaging foams
6.2.2 Insulation foams
6.2.3 Acoustic foams
6.3 Panels & sheets
6.4 Powder & granules
6.5 Molded products
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Packaging
7.3 Construction & building materials
7.4 Textiles, fashion & leather goods
7.5 Food & beverage
7.6 Automotive
7.6.1 Interior trim & dashboard components
7.6.2 Acoustic insulation panels
7.6.3 Seat cushioning & upholstery
7.6.4 Sustainable vehicle component alternatives
7.7 Furniture & interior design
7.8 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Biohm
9.2 Biomyc
9.3 Ecovative Design LLC
9.4 Magical Mushroom Company
9.5 Meati Foods
9.6 Mogu S.r.l.
9.7 Mycelia
9.8 Mycotech Lab (MYCL)
9.9 MycoTechnology (NutritionWorks)
9.10 MycoWorks
9.11 Nature's Fynd
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