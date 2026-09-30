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Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 September 2026


2026-09-30 04:32:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 24070 DKT 02/12/26 IV 400 400 2.150 100 % 99.6370
98 23932 DKT 02/03/27 I 480 380
 2.310 100 % 99.0404
Total 880 780

The sale will settle 2 October 2026


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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