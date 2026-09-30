Omega-3 Market By Type, Source, Application, Form, Manufacturing Technology And Region - Global Forecast To 2031

The global omega-3 market is estimated at USD 4.88 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.73 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. Market expansion is being driven by recognition of the roles of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in cardiovascular health, cognitive function, vision, joint health, and infant brain development, alongside growing demand for preventive healthcare and functional nutrition.

Infant formula represents a significant growth area, supported by parental awareness of early-life nutrition and the importance of DHA and other essential nutrients in cognitive and physical development. Regulatory mandates and recommendations in Europe, North America, and China that require or encourage DHA fortification in infant formula are also strengthening demand. However, high research and development costs and volatile fish oil prices remain key market challenges.

Sustainable and Plant-Based Omega-3 Sources Create New Market Opportunities

The omega-3 ingredients industry is shifting toward sustainable and plant-based sources, including algal oil, fermentation-derived omega-3, flaxseed, chia, canola, nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils. These alternatives reduce exposure to fish oil supply constraints while addressing demand from vegan and environmentally conscious consumers. Consumer concern regarding ocean health is particularly influencing innovation and purchasing decisions in the dietary supplement market.

Regulatory developments, including mandatory DHA fortification in infant nutrition and broader approvals for cardiovascular and cognitive health claims, are supporting demand across developed and emerging markets. Advances in microencapsulation, encapsulation, stabilization, extraction, refining, purification, concentration, conversion, fermentation, and biotechnology are improving stability, flavor, and application flexibility. These technologies are enabling the use of omega-3 ingredients in a wider range of functional foods and beverages.

Beyond conventional supplements, omega-3 is gaining adoption in pharmaceuticals, pet food, and aquaculture. Pharmaceutical-grade formulations targeting neurological and cardiovascular health are building momentum, while premium pet food and fortified aquaculture feed are recording notable growth. Demand for convenient formats, including gummies, powders, ready-to-drink products, softgels, and emulsions, is also expanding. Rising expenditure on health supplements in Asia Pacific and South America presents additional opportunities for companies investing in sustainable sourcing and product development.

Dietary Supplements Among the Fastest-Growing Applications

Dietary supplements are expected to remain a major omega-3 market growth driver as consumers increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare and seek products supporting heart, brain, eye, and joint health. Regulatory approvals for health claims, aging populations, and innovation in softgels, gummies, and powders are supporting consistent demand across age groups.

Liquid omega-3 is expected to account for a larger market share. Fish oil, algal oil, and krill oil are naturally available in liquid form and are widely used in dietary supplements, infant formula, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals. Liquid formulations support high-purity products and incorporation into softgels, emulsions, and fortified beverages. Although dry and microencapsulated formats are expanding in gummies, powdered products, and bakery applications, liquid omega-3 remains cost-efficient, scalable, and broadly applicable.

The EPA segment is projected to grow at a significant rate, supported by its use in products addressing triglyceride levels, inflammation, and cardiovascular function. Increasing awareness is driving demand for EPA-containing supplements and fortified foods and beverages.

United States to Lead the North American Omega-3 Market

The United States is expected to dominate North America during the forecast period and remains one of the world's largest omega-3 markets. Consumption is concentrated in capsules, dietary supplements, and infant formula. Product innovation across EPA and DHA ingredients, the launch of new omega-3 variants, and wider use of plant-based sources are expanding the addressable market. Demand for plant-based omega-3 dietary supplements is rising as US consumers place greater emphasis on marine ecosystem sustainability.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the omega-3 market include BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands), ADM (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Aker BioMarine (Norway), Croda International PLC (UK), Corbion (Netherlands), Pelagia AS (Norway), KD Pharma Group SA (Switzerland), GC Rieber (Norway), Cooke Aquaculture Inc. (Canada), GOLDEN OMEGA (Chile), Polaris (France), Btsa (Spain), KinOmega Biopharm Inc. (China), Rimfrost AS (Norway), Mara Renewables (Canada), Cellana Inc. (US), and AlgaeCytes Limited (UK).

The competitive assessment examines market shares, growth strategies, product portfolios, brand and product comparisons, geographic footprints, contracts, partnerships, agreements, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments, and recent industry developments. It also evaluates emerging startups within the omega-3 ecosystem.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The omega-3 market research segments the industry by type into DHA, EPA, and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Source categories include marine sources-fish, algae, krill, and other marine inputs-and plant sources, including nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils. Applications comprise dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, pet food, and feed. The report also evaluates dry and liquid forms across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

The qualitative manufacturing technology analysis covers extraction, refining and purification, concentration and conversion, encapsulation and stabilization, and fermentation and biotechnology. Additional coverage includes technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, patent activity, regulatory landscapes, product development, market diversification, untapped geographies, and regional investment opportunities.

Primary research included in-depth interviews with CEOs, directors, managers, executives, and other representatives of key omega-3 market organizations. The respondent profile comprised 30% Tier 1 companies, 25% Tier 2 companies, and 45% Tier 3 companies. By designation, participants included 25% CXOs, 40% managers, and 35% executives. Regional participation consisted of 22% from North America, 28% from Europe, 32% from Asia Pacific, 10% from South America, and 8% from the Rest of the World.

Key Omega-3 Market Insights



Drivers: Rising adoption of algal oil and plant-based omega-3 from flaxseed, chia, and canola amid concerns regarding fish oil sustainability.

Restraints: Limited consumer clarity regarding recommended daily intake and approved health claims.

Opportunities: Increased research and development focused on alternative omega-3 sources.

Challenges: Highly unstable fish oil prices and elevated research and development costs.

Innovation: Analysis of research activity, new product launches, delivery formats, and manufacturing technologies.

Market development: Assessment of high-potential omega-3 markets across established and emerging regions. Market diversification: Coverage of new sources, untapped geographies, investments, and recent developments.

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall omega-3 market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to evaluate competitive positioning, identify growth opportunities, and develop informed go-to-market strategies. It also delivers analysis of the principal drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global omega-3 ingredients market through 2031.

Key Attributes

