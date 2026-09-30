Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2033 Market To Reach $20.3 Billion As AI, Home Testing, And Decentralized Care Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through portable home-testing devices, digital health integration and healthcare partnerships, with strong opportunities in emerging Asia-Pacific markets

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 15.3 billion in 2026 to USD 20.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for rapid and accurate testing, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and greater emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Point of care testing accelerates clinical decision-making by shortening the time between diagnosis and treatment. These solutions can improve patient outcomes, reduce hospital stays, and support healthcare delivery across hospitals, physician offices, urgent care centers, retail clinics, and home settings. Continued advances in biosensors, microfluidics, artificial intelligence, and wireless connectivity are also improving diagnostic accuracy, portability, and operational efficiency.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights

Blood glucose monitoring remains a leading product segment, supported by the growing global prevalence of diabetes and the need for regular disease management. Infectious disease testing also represents a major market segment, with sustained demand for rapid detection of COVID-19, influenza, sexually transmitted infections, and other communicable diseases.

Cardiometabolic disease testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, and hematology testing are contributing to market diversification. Home-based testing solutions are gaining wider acceptance as patients seek convenient ways to monitor health in real time and reduce frequent clinical visits. This trend reflects the broader transition toward decentralized healthcare and digitally connected diagnostic services.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The increasing burden of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and other lifestyle-related conditions is driving demand for accessible monitoring and testing tools. Recent infectious disease outbreaks have also reinforced the importance of decentralized diagnostic infrastructure and rapid testing capacity.

Device miniaturization, artificial intelligence integration, and connectivity with mobile applications are improving the usability and performance of point of care diagnostic systems. Greater awareness of early diagnosis and timely intervention among patients, clinicians, and healthcare organizations is expected to further support adoption through 2033.

Business Opportunities

The Point of Care Diagnostics Market offers opportunities for diagnostic manufacturers, healthcare providers, and digital health companies. Businesses developing portable and user-friendly products are well positioned to address growing demand for Home & Self Testing. Partnerships between manufacturers, hospitals, physician offices, laboratories, and urgent care networks can also accelerate product adoption and expand access to testing.

Emerging markets present substantial potential due to rising healthcare expenditure, government programs focused on diagnostic access, and increasing rates of chronic and infectious diseases. Companies combining rapid diagnostics with digital platforms, remote monitoring, and connected care capabilities are expected to strengthen their competitive positions.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds a significant share of the global market due to its established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement environment, and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. The United States remains an important market for blood glucose monitoring and infectious disease testing.

Europe is experiencing steady expansion as demand for preventive healthcare and rapid diagnostics increases across hospitals and outpatient settings. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are among the region's principal markets.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising healthcare investment, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, and a growing burden of chronic and infectious diseases are supporting adoption in China, India, and Japan. Latin America is advancing through government-led healthcare access initiatives, while Middle East & Africa is seeing greater demand associated with infectious disease management and healthcare infrastructure investment.

Leading Point of Care Diagnostics Companies



Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation, including Beckman Coulter & Cepheid

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux

Hologic, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

LumiraDx

OraSure Technologies

Fujirebio Inc. Sekisui Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by Product



Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiometabolic Disease Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Hematology Testing Others

Market Segmentation by Sample



Blood

Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs

Urine Others

Market Segmentation by End-User



Hospital Bedside

Physician's Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics Home & Self Testing

Market Segmentation by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Overall, the Point of Care Diagnostics Market is positioned for consistent growth as healthcare systems prioritize faster testing, decentralized care, early disease detection, and digitally connected diagnostic solutions. Innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into underserved markets will remain central to long-term industry development.

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