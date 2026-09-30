Global Green Steel Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Forecast To 2033 Market To Reach USD 156.7 Billion As Hydrogen Steelmaking Drives 13.40% CAGR

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Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Green Steel Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Green Steel Market is projected to expand from USD 65 billion in 2026 to USD 156.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by stricter environmental regulations, corporate decarbonization commitments, rising demand for sustainable materials, and continued investment in low-carbon steel production technologies.

Governments, manufacturers, investors, and end-users are accelerating the transition from conventional steelmaking to production methods powered by renewable energy and lower-emission technologies. This shift supports international climate objectives, including the Paris Agreement, while helping carbon-intensive industries establish more sustainable supply chains.

Green Steel Market Growth Drivers



Environmental regulations: Carbon emission standards and low-carbon industrial policies are encouraging steel producers to modernize facilities and adopt cleaner manufacturing processes.

Sustainable construction and automotive demand: Building & Construction and Automotive companies are increasing their use of responsibly produced materials to reduce lifecycle emissions and meet sustainability targets.

Technological advancements: Hydrogen-based steelmaking, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) systems, and Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) are improving energy efficiency and supporting scalable production.

Corporate sustainability initiatives: Businesses are integrating environmental performance into procurement strategies and prioritizing suppliers that support ESG objectives. Investment and green financing: Grants, financial incentives, public-private partnerships, and decarbonization funding are supporting new projects and facility upgrades.

Business Opportunities

The Green Steel Market offers significant opportunities for established manufacturers, technology providers, renewable energy companies, and new entrants. Producers investing in hydrogen-based processes and renewable electricity can strengthen their competitive position as customers seek lower-emission steel products. Strategic partnerships between steel companies, hydrogen suppliers, energy providers, automotive manufacturers, and construction groups can also help secure long-term demand while reducing operational risk.

Emerging economies across Asia-Pacific and Latin America provide substantial growth potential due to urbanization, industrial development, and infrastructure investment. Developed markets are expected to generate additional demand through electric vehicle production, renewable energy infrastructure, sustainable buildings, and industrial modernization.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global Green Steel Market, supported by high steel consumption, rapid industrialization, and government policies focused on carbon-neutral development. China, India, and Japan are investing in sustainable steel technologies to reduce industrial emissions while addressing strong domestic demand.

Europe remains a major market due to stringent environmental regulations, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and industry-wide sustainability commitments. The European Union's Green Deal and low-carbon mandates are creating favorable conditions for technology investment, production capacity expansion, and commercial adoption.

North America is recording steady growth as the U.S. and Canada advance industrial decarbonization and renewable energy integration. Demand from the Automotive and Building & Construction sectors is expected to support regional market development.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging as promising markets. Infrastructure expansion, stronger environmental policies, renewable energy investment, and new low-emission steelmaking projects are creating opportunities for regional and international participants.

Competitive Landscape

The global Green Steel Market is highly competitive, with leading companies investing in technological innovation, production capacity, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Prominent market participants include:



Arcelor Mittal

Tata Steel Ltd.

POSCO

Aco Verde do Brasil

Blastr Green Steel

SSAB AB

Voestalpine AG

ThyssenKrupp AG

Salzgitter AG

Hesteel Group Company Limited

Emirates Steel

Jindal Steel and Power Algoma Group

Continued innovation, supportive policy frameworks, and rising demand for sustainable industrial materials are expected to reinforce the Green Steel Market outlook through 2033. Companies capable of scaling production, securing renewable energy supplies, and meeting customer decarbonization requirements will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Green Steel Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Green Steel Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Green Steel Market Outlook, by Energy Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Hydrogen

3.1.2. Coal Gasification

3.1.3. Electricity

3.2. Global Green Steel Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

3.2.2. Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE)

3.3. Global Green Steel Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Building & Construction

3.3.2. Mechanical Equipment

3.3.3. Automotive

3.3.4. Metal Products

3.3.5. Electronics

3.3.6. Miscellaneous

3.4. Global Green Steel Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Green Steel Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2. Country Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, 2020-2033

4.2.1. U.S.

4.2.2. Canada

4.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Green Steel Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2. Country Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, 2020-2033

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. Italy

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. U.K.

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. Russia

5.2.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Green Steel Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2. Country Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, 2020-2033

6.2.1. China

6.2.2. Japan

6.2.3. South Korea

6.2.4. India

6.2.5. Southeast Asia

6.2.6. Rest of SAO

6.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Green Steel Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2. Country Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, 2020-2033

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Mexico

7.2.3. Argentina

7.2.4. Rest of LATAM

7.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Green Steel Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2. Country Market Outlook by Energy Source, Type and End User, 2020-2033

8.2.1. GCC

8.2.2. South Africa

8.2.3. Egypt

8.2.4. Nigeria

8.2.5. Rest of Middle East

8.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Arcelor Mittal

9.4.2. Tata Steel Ltd.

9.4.3. POSCO

9.4.4. Aco Verde do Brasil

9.4.5. Blastr Green Steel

9.4.6. SSAB AB

9.4.7. Voestalpine AG

9.4.8. ThyssenKrupp AG

9.4.9. Salzgitter AG

9.4.10. Hesteel Group Company Limited

9.5. Company Profile Coverage

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Product Portfolio

9.5.3. Financial Overview

9.5.4. Business Strategies and Developments

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

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