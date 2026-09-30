Global Steel Round Bars Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2033 Infrastructure And Specialty Steel Demand Drive Growth To USD 251.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through advanced manufacturing, supply chain optimization, specialty steel grades, automation, capacity expansion and stronger distribution networks

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Steel Round Bars Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel round bars market is projected to grow from USD 165.3 billion in 2026 to USD 251.9 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by infrastructure investment, expanding industrial production, rising vehicle manufacturing, and demand for high-strength steel components across critical applications.

Steel round bars are essential raw materials for fasteners, shafts, gears, axles, transmission parts, drilling equipment, structural components, and other engineered products. Their durability, corrosion resistance, and compatibility with established manufacturing processes support adoption across construction, transportation, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, and heavy machinery.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Infrastructure development remains a primary driver of the global steel round bars market. Construction activity in developed and emerging economies is increasing demand for steel products used in structural reinforcement, load-bearing systems, transportation networks, housing, and energy facilities.

The automotive sector also represents a major source of demand. Steel round bars are widely incorporated into engine components, axles, shafts, gears, and transmission systems. Increasing vehicle production, particularly in Asia-Pacific and other emerging markets, is strengthening the need for reliable, high-quality steel materials.

Demand from the oil and gas industry is supported by ongoing exploration, extraction, pipeline development, and energy infrastructure investment. Steel round bars used in drilling equipment and related systems must meet stringent performance requirements involving pressure, temperature, corrosion, and wear.

Advances in metallurgy, hot rolling, cold rolling, forging, and precision processing are enabling manufacturers to enhance mechanical performance and product consistency. Research and development efforts are increasingly focused on higher strength-to-weight ratios, improved corrosion resistance, and application-specific steel grades.

Business Opportunities and Manufacturing Trends

Specialty steel grades offer significant opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and investors. High-performance alloy steel, stainless steel, carbon steel, and tool steel round bars are gaining importance in aerospace, defense, energy, automotive, and precision manufacturing applications.

Renewable energy development is creating additional market potential. Wind turbines, hydroelectric facilities, and solar tracking systems require durable mechanical components that can be produced from steel round bars. Continued investment in renewable power infrastructure is expected to broaden the customer base for advanced steel products.

Digital manufacturing, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies are also reshaping steel production. Smart factory systems can improve operational efficiency, strengthen quality control, optimize material use, and reduce production costs. Companies investing in automated manufacturing and supply chain visibility are positioned to improve competitiveness and respond more effectively to changing customer requirements.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global steel round bars market and is expected to retain its dominant position through 2033. China, India, Japan, and South Korea benefit from substantial steel production capacity, extensive construction activity, established manufacturing industries, and growing automotive output.

North America is supported by infrastructure modernization, energy investment, technological innovation, and a well-established automotive sector. Europe maintains a substantial market share due to its advanced engineering base, demand for precision steel components, and emphasis on sustainable construction and energy efficiency.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer attractive expansion opportunities as industrialization, urban development, transportation investment, and oil and gas activity increase. Public and private funding for housing, energy, and infrastructure projects is expected to support regional consumption.

Competitive Landscape

Leading steel round bar manufacturers are prioritizing product innovation, production capacity, strategic collaborations, advanced processing technologies, and distribution network expansion. Key companies operating in the market include:



ArcelorMittal S.A.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Tata Steel Ltd.

POSCO

Baosteel Group Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited

JFE Holdings Inc.

EVRAZ plc

Gerdau S.A.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nucor Corporation

SAIL

Outokumpu Oyj Acerinox S.A.

The steel round bars market outlook remains positive as infrastructure expansion, industrial modernization, renewable energy development, and advanced manufacturing increase global demand. Producers capable of supplying precision products, specialty grades, and consistently high-performance materials are expected to benefit from evolving requirements across major end-use industries.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Steel Round Bars Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Steel Round Bars Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Market Outlook, by Manufacturing Process, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Hot-rolled

3.1.2. Cold-rolled

3.1.3. Forged

3.2. Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Transportation & Automotive

3.2.2. Construction

3.2.3. Power & Energy Generation

3.2.4. Oil & Gas

3.2.5. Manufacturing

3.2.6. Aerospace

3.2.7. Others

3.3. Market Outlook, by Material Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Alloy

3.3.2. Carbon

3.3.3. Mild

3.3.4. Stainless

3.3.5. Tool Steel

3.3.6. Others

3.4. Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Steel Round Bars Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. Market Outlook, by Manufacturing Process

4.2. Market Outlook, by End-use Industry

4.3. Market Outlook, by Material Type

4.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.4.1. U.S.

4.4.2. Canada

4.5. Country Analysis by Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Material Type

4.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Steel Round Bars Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Market Outlook, by Manufacturing Process

5.2. Market Outlook, by End-use Industry

5.3. Market Outlook, by Material Type

5.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.4.1. Germany

5.4.2. Italy

5.4.3. France

5.4.4. U.K.

5.4.5. Spain

5.4.6. Russia

5.4.7. Rest of Europe

5.5. Country Analysis by Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Material Type

5.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Steel Round Bars Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Market Outlook, by Manufacturing Process

6.2. Market Outlook, by End-use Industry

6.3. Market Outlook, by Material Type

6.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. Japan

6.4.3. South Korea

6.4.4. India

6.4.5. Southeast Asia

6.4.6. Rest of SAO

6.5. Country Analysis by Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Material Type

6.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Steel Round Bars Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Market Outlook, by Manufacturing Process

7.2. Market Outlook, by End-use Industry

7.3. Market Outlook, by Material Type

7.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.4.1. Brazil

7.4.2. Mexico

7.4.3. Argentina

7.4.4. Rest of LATAM

7.5. Country Analysis by Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Material Type

7.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Steel Round Bars Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Market Outlook, by Manufacturing Process

8.2. Market Outlook, by End-use Industry

8.3. Market Outlook, by Material Type

8.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.4.1. GCC

8.4.2. South Africa

8.4.3. Egypt

8.4.4. Nigeria

8.4.5. Rest of Middle East

8.5. Country Analysis by Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Material Type

8.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. ArcelorMittal S.A.

9.4.2. Nippon Steel Corporation

9.4.3. Tata Steel Ltd.

9.4.4. POSCO

9.4.5. Baosteel Group Corporation

9.4.6. Hyundai Steel Company

9.4.7. JFE Holdings Inc.

9.4.8. EVRAZ plc

9.4.9. Gerdau S.A.

9.4.10. Thyssenkrupp AG

9.5. Profile Analysis

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Product Portfolio

9.5.3. Financial Overview

9.5.4. Business Strategies and Developments

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