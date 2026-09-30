Top Toothpaste Manufacturer Expands Customized Hotel Guest Care Solutions

Eco Hotel Amenities For Hotel Use

YANGZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

As the hospitality industry continues to place greater attention on guest comfort, convenience, and personalized service, Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd. is expanding its role in the global hotel toiletries and guest amenity supply market. Based in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China, the company develops and supplies a broad range of hotel-use products, with toothpaste representing an important part of its oral-care portfolio. Its wider product range also includes Bamboo product and Hotel Amenities, allowing hotels, resorts, distributors, and hospitality procurement companies to source multiple guest-use products through one supplier.

The hotel toiletries market has changed significantly as hospitality operators increasingly look beyond basic functionality when selecting in-room amenities. Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soaps, shampoos, shower gels, shaving products, vanity kits, and other personal-care items all contribute to the overall guest experience. For hotels operating across different market segments, the packaging, size, material, design, and presentation of these products can be adapted according to brand positioning and guest expectations.

Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd. operates within this broader hospitality supply environment by combining oral-care products with a wider portfolio of hotel supplies. Its official product categories include Toothpaste, Bamboo product, Hotel Amenities, cosmetic bottles, cosmetic tubes, hotel slippers, plastic toothbrushes, hotel soap, hotel vanity kits, laundry bags, travel kits, shaving razors, shower caps, sewing kits, dental floss, paper straws, hair combs, hand sanitizer gel, bathrobes, and other hotel-use products. This product diversity enables the company to address multiple areas of hotel-room preparation rather than focusing on a single consumable category.

Toothpaste is a small but essential component of the hotel guest experience. In a typical hotel room, a dental kit may combine a toothbrush and a small quantity of toothpaste in a compact package designed for short-term guest use. Hotels can select different toothpaste sizes and packaging configurations depending on their room category, sustainability strategy, target guests, and procurement requirements.

The company's Toothpaste portfolio demonstrates this variety. Its published product listings include 100g Daily Use Toothpaste, 130g Daily Use Toothpaste, 120g Daily Use Toothpaste, antibacterial toothpaste cream, fluoride mint toothpaste, activated charcoal toothpaste, fresh mint toothpaste, professional oral-care toothpaste, anti-sensitive toothpaste, herbal toothpaste, and smaller 3g or 6g toothpaste products designed for hotel or travel use.

Small-format toothpaste is particularly relevant to the hospitality sector. Unlike household toothpaste, hotel toothpaste is generally designed around convenience, compact packaging, and integration into a dental kit. The company lists 3g and 6g toothpaste options with packaging formats including paper boxes, kraft paper pouches, and other packaging solutions. Such formats can be incorporated into hotel dental kits alongside toothbrushes and other personal-care products.

Customization is another important factor in hotel amenity procurement. Hotels and hospitality groups may require products that match a particular brand identity, room category, or sustainability program. Packaging design, logo printing, product size, materials, colors, and combinations of individual amenities can all be adjusted according to project requirements.

Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd. states that it provides customized hotel products according to hotel requirements or customer needs. Its hotel amenity services include customized packaging and product configurations, while its hotel amenity kit information indicates that colors, sizes, logos, packaging, and other specifications can be customized.

This customization capability is particularly relevant for hotel groups and distributors that need consistent presentation across multiple properties. Instead of purchasing toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving kits, vanity kits, and other products separately, buyers can coordinate several items through a supplier offering a broader amenity portfolio.

Bamboo product is another area that has become increasingly relevant to hotel amenity development. Bamboo toothbrushes, bamboo combs, bamboo razors, bamboo soap dishes, and other bamboo-based products can provide hotels with an alternative to conventional plastic amenity components. For hospitality businesses seeking to introduce more environmentally oriented guest products, these materials can become part of a broader amenity strategy.

Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd. has developed a range of bamboo-related hotel products. Its published hotel amenity information includes bamboo toothbrushes, bamboo razors, bamboo combs, and other bamboo-based components. The company also lists bamboo soap dishes and other bamboo products within its wider product portfolio.

The company's bamboo-oriented solutions can also be integrated with toothpaste. Its hotel amenity supply information describes dental kits combining bamboo toothbrushes with 3g or 6g customized-brand toothpaste. Packaging can include paper boxes, kraft paper pouches, kraft paper boxes, soft plastic pouches, stone paper pouches, or corn-starch-based pouches depending on customer requirements.

This combination demonstrates how individual hotel amenities can be developed as coordinated sets. A hotel may choose a conventional toothbrush and toothpaste combination for one property while using bamboo or other alternative-material products for another. By supplying both the oral-care component and supporting amenity products, a manufacturer can provide greater flexibility during product selection and procurement.

Hotel Amenities represent a much broader category within the company's business. The company's website lists hotel amenities such as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion, soap, dental kits, vanity kits, sewing kits, shower caps, slippers, shaving kits, loofahs, sanitary bags, combs, and other guest-use products. This portfolio allows hotel operators to develop complete amenity packages around different room categories and positioning strategies.

For example, the company's published Hotel Amenities Supply information describes liquid products in tubes or bottles, soap in different sizes and packaging forms, bamboo toothbrush and toothpaste combinations, bamboo shaving razors, bamboo combs, wheat and corn-based shower caps, natural loofahs, laundry bags, vanity kits, and other hotel-use products. Packaging options can include paper bags, paper boxes, kraft bags, kraft boxes, and other formats.

The growing interest in environmentally oriented hotel amenities is also influencing product development. Hotels are increasingly evaluating not only the function of a guest amenity but also its material, packaging, and disposal characteristics. Products marketed as biodegradable or using materials such as bamboo, wheat straw, corn starch, or paper-based packaging can be considered as part of a hotel's broader sustainability approach.

Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd. has published eco-oriented hotel amenity products incorporating bamboo and alternative materials. One of its listed biodegradable hotel amenity solutions includes bamboo, straw, starch, and plastic toothbrush options, together with different packaging choices. The same product configuration can include bamboo or wooden shaving products, bamboo or wooden combs, and alternative-material shower caps and sanitary bags.

For hospitality procurement teams, the ability to customize complete amenity sets can simplify purchasing and product management. A hotel chain may require different amenity configurations for economy, business, boutique, or luxury properties. The supplier can adjust the combination of products, packaging style, quantities, and branding according to the project.

Toothpaste also plays a role in this customization process because it can be supplied as an individual product or integrated into a dental kit. The company states that its dental kits can combine toothbrushes and toothpaste, with customized branding available. Its hotel amenity kit specifications also indicate that OEM service and design support are available for customer requirements.

The company's product range suggests that its manufacturing and supply activities extend beyond toothpaste itself. It identifies hotel toiletries and hotel amenities as its core business areas and states that it can provide a one-stop solution for hotels, resorts, lodging establishments, and distributors. Its website describes direct distribution to hotels and resorts as well as cooperation with distributors and supply-chain partners.

Such a one-stop approach can be particularly useful for international buyers. Hotel operators often need to coordinate numerous consumable products for each room, and differences in packaging, delivery schedules, minimum order quantities, and supplier communication can increase procurement complexity. A broader product portfolio can help consolidate some of these requirements under one supplier relationship.

Yangzhou itself is also part of an established manufacturing and trading environment for hotel supplies and daily-use products. Located in Jiangsu Province, the city has developed manufacturing capabilities across personal-care products, consumer goods, packaging, and related industries. For a hotel supplies company, access to regional manufacturing resources can support the development and sourcing of different product categories.

International hospitality customers may also have different requirements concerning packaging and product presentation. A hotel operating in Europe may prioritize recyclable or alternative-material packaging, while another customer may focus on compact travel-size products or customized branding. The ability to adapt product specifications can therefore be an important part of serving international hotel and distributor markets.

The company's news and product information also demonstrate its ongoing focus on hotel-use products. Its published news includes developments involving eco hotel amenities, bamboo toothbrushes, hotel shipments, new samples, and other hospitality products. Recent product-related updates include leather hotel slippers and new sample projects, showing that the company continues to expand and update its hotel amenity portfolio.

From a manufacturing perspective, toothpaste production for hotel use requires attention to both the product itself and its packaging. The toothpaste formulation must be suitable for its intended application, while the packaging needs to protect the contents and provide an appropriate presentation for hotel guests. For small-format products, efficient filling, sealing, labeling, and packing are also important considerations.

The company presents itself on its Toothpaste page as a professional toothpaste manufacturer and supplier in China, while its broader website describes Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd. as a manufacturer of hotel amenities and hotel toiletries. This positioning distinguishes the company from a pure trading business because its portfolio is organized around manufacturing and customized supply of hotel-use products.

The relationship between toothpaste and other hotel amenities also highlights the importance of product compatibility. A dental kit needs to balance the size of the toothbrush, toothpaste, packaging, and presentation. When these products are sourced from a coordinated supplier, packaging dimensions and product combinations can be planned together, which may simplify final assembly and distribution.

For hotels seeking an alternative-material positioning, bamboo products provide another dimension. Bamboo toothbrushes, bamboo combs, bamboo razors, and bamboo soap dishes can be combined with toothpaste and other toiletries to create a coordinated amenity package. Such packages can be customized according to the hotel's desired material choices, packaging style, and branding requirements.

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, guest amenities are likely to remain an important part of hotel product strategy. While individual items such as toothpaste may represent a small part of a hotel's overall procurement budget, they are directly connected to the guest's experience within the room. Packaging, convenience, presentation, and material choices can therefore influence how these products are perceived.

Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd. participates in this market by combining Toothpaste manufacturing and supply with Bamboo product development and a broader Hotel Amenities portfolio. Its one-stop approach provides hotels and distributors with access to oral-care products, bath amenities, dental kits, shaving kits, vanity kits, slippers, bamboo products, and other guest-use supplies.

For international buyers, the combination of product variety and customization can provide a practical basis for developing hotel amenity programs. Rather than treating toothpaste as an isolated product, it can be incorporated into a broader dental kit or complete amenity set that reflects the hotel's brand, room category, and material preferences.

As hospitality operators continue to evaluate guest experience, customization, convenience, and sustainability, suppliers with broader manufacturing capabilities can play an important role in supporting these requirements. The continued development of toothpaste, bamboo-based products, and complete hotel amenity solutions illustrates how the hotel supplies sector is adapting to changing procurement expectations.

About Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd.

Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer and supplier specializing in hotel amenities and hotel toiletries. Located in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, the company states that it has more than 10 years of experience in the hotel amenities and hotel toiletries sector and provides one-stop solutions for hotels, resorts, lodging establishments, distributors, and other hospitality customers. Its product portfolio includes Toothpaste, Bamboo product, Hotel Amenities, cosmetic bottles and tubes, hotel slippers, toothbrushes, hotel soap, vanity kits, shaving products, sewing kits, shower caps, combs, loofahs, and other guest-use products.

The company supports customized product development and packaging according to customer and hotel requirements. Its product information covers different toothpaste sizes, dental kits, bamboo toothbrushes, bamboo razors, bamboo combs, biodegradable amenity sets, and customized Hotel Amenities packages. Through its website, [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">cnhotelamenities], international customers can learn more about Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd., its toothpaste manufacturing capabilities, bamboo product range, hotel toiletries, and broader hotel amenity solutions.



Address: 11F1118, Bldg. C, Yunhe City Plaza, No.1, Wenchang Mid. Rd., Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China (Mainland)

Official Website:

Eric Li

Yangzhou Kaiser Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd.

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