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An Overview of Capsule Filling Machine Technology, Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGHAI, China - September 30, 2026 - China's pharmaceutical equipment industry continues to develop capsule processing machinery for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food supplement and healthcare production. As manufacturers seek greater automation, consistent dosing and flexible processing for different formulations, capsule filling equipment is increasingly incorporating automated capsule handling, material dosing, capsule locking, rejection and cleaning functions.Capsule filling manufacturers in China are developing equipment for different production scales and material requirements, ranging from laboratory and semi-automatic systems to high-output automatic production lines. Against this industry background, five China-based manufacturers with publicly documented activities in capsule filling and pharmaceutical equipment are introduced: Shanghai Tablet Press Mechanical Components Co., Ltd. (TPCF), Truking Feiyun Pharmaceutical Equipment (Changsha) Limited, Zhejiang Canaan Kaixinlong Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Huiji Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Wisely Machinery Co., Ltd.Industry Context: Automation and Flexible Capsule ProcessingCapsule filling machines are designed to fill powders, granules, pellets and other formulations into hard-shell capsules. Depending on production requirements, equipment can be configured as fully automatic, semi-automatic or laboratory-scale systems.An Automatic Capsule Filling Machine can integrate empty capsule feeding, capsule separation, material dosing, capsule locking, defective-capsule rejection and finished-capsule discharge within one production cycle. For smaller production environments, a Semi-Automatic Capsule Filler, Small Production Capsule Filling Machine or Lab-Scale Capsule Filler can provide a different balance between production capacity, equipment footprint and operator involvement.Material characteristics also influence machine configuration. Powder, granule and pellet formulations may require different feeding and dosing mechanisms, supporting applications such as Herbal Powder Capsule Filling Machine, Powder-granule Capsule Filling Machine and Pellet Capsule Filling Machine.For pharmaceutical and health-product manufacturers, hygienic construction, cleanability and controlled material handling are also important equipment considerations. Stainless-steel product-contact components, enclosed working areas and cleaning functions are commonly incorporated into equipment designed for GMP-oriented production. The wider capsule equipment category also includes Hard Gelatin Capsule Filling Machine, Empty Capsule Filling Equipment, Micro-dose Capsule Filling Machine and Liquid Capsule Filling Machine applications.Five Reputable Capsule Filling Machine ManufacturersShanghai Tablet Press Mechanical Components Co., Ltd. (TPCF)Shanghai Tablet Press Mechanical Components Co., Ltd. (TPCF) is a Shanghai-based manufacturer of tablet presses, pharmaceutical machinery, tableting tooling and capsule filling equipment.According to company-published information, the company's history traces back to 1978, when it was established as Shanghai Tianma Pharmaceutical Machinery Parts Factory. It was rebuilt in 2002 as Shanghai Tianfan Pharmaceutical Machinery Factory and subsequently established under its present name in 2009. TPCF moved into its current factory in 2015.The company reports a 15,000-square-meter manufacturing facility and more than 200 employees, supported by an in-house machining operation and more than 200 CNC machine tools and related equipment. Its manufacturing activities include mechanical processing, equipment assembly, commissioning and testing. TPCF also reports export activity across Asia, South Africa, the Middle East, the European Union, Russia, and North and West Africa.TPCF's capsule filling portfolio includes the CFM Series, an Automatic Capsule Filling Machine platform designed for hard gelatin and vegetable capsules. The system can be configured for powder, granule, pellet, tablet and mixed-material filling, supporting applications across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and food supplement production.The published CFM Series includes CFM-2000, CFM-2500 and CFM-3500 models, with maximum production capacities of 2,000, 2,500 and 3,500 capsules per minute respectively. Published specifications indicate compatibility with 00#–5# hard gelatin and vegetable capsules and a stated filling accuracy of no more than ±3%.The CFM-3500, with a maximum published output of 3,500 capsules per minute, provides a High-output Capsule Filling Machine configuration for continuous production. The platform can be applied to powder, granule and pellet formulations, making it relevant to Pharmaceutical Capsule Filling Machine, Nutraceutical Capsule Filler, Food Supplement Capsule Filling Machine, Herbal Powder Capsule Filling Machine, Powder-granule Capsule Filling Machine and Pellet Capsule Filling Machine applications.TPCF's published workflow integrates capsule feeding and orientation, capsule separation, filling, defective-capsule rejection, capsule locking, finished-capsule discharge and mold cleaning. The integrated capsule-locking function is relevant to Automatic Capsule Locking Machine applications where filling and capsule closing are completed within the same automated process.The company describes the CFM Series as incorporating GMP-oriented hygienic design, stainless-steel product-contact components and an enclosed working area. Its multi-material configuration also supports the positioning of the platform as a Multi-function Capsule Filling Machine. Depending on formulation characteristics and dosing requirements, the equipment can be configured for applications such as probiotic products, while specialized requirements such as Probiotic Capsule Filling Machine, Micro-dose Capsule Filling Machine and Liquid Capsule Filling Machine require corresponding filling-system selection.Truking Feiyun Pharmaceutical Equipment (Changsha) LimitedTruking Feiyun Pharmaceutical Equipment (Changsha) Limited is based in Changsha, Hunan Province, and is active in pharmaceutical machinery manufacturing. The company publishes a range of NJP-series automatic capsule filling machines, including models designed for powder, pellet, granule and other pharmaceutical materials.Its published equipment portfolio covers automatic capsule filling as well as capsule polishing and related processing equipment. The company's product information also describes automated functions including capsule feeding, separation, filling, defective-capsule rejection and capsule closing for selected models.Zhejiang Canaan Kaixinlong Technology Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Canaan Kaixinlong Technology Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based pharmaceutical equipment manufacturer engaged in equipment research, development and manufacturing. Its public portfolio includes automatic capsule filling machines under the CFK and NJP series.The company's published product information describes applications in pharmaceutical, food and supplement production, with equipment configurations for different capsule sizes and material types. Its product portfolio also includes other pharmaceutical processing equipment, extending beyond capsule filling machinery.Guangdong Huiji Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd.Guangdong Huiji Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd. is based in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, and manufactures pharmaceutical processing equipment including capsule filling and capsule polishing machinery.Its published portfolio includes NJP-series automatic capsule filling machines covering different production capacities, together with JTJ-series semi-automatic capsule filling machines. This provides equipment options across automatic and semi-automatic capsule processing requirements.Zhejiang Wisely Machinery Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Wisely Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based pharmaceutical machinery manufacturer whose activities cover research and development, equipment design, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service.The company's published capsule equipment portfolio includes the NJP-1200D automatic high-speed capsule filling machine. Public product information specifies compatibility with 00#–5# capsules and selected safety capsule formats, placing the equipment within the automatic pharmaceutical capsule processing segment.Applications Across Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical ProductionThe diversity of pharmaceutical and health-product formulations is creating demand for capsule equipment capable of handling different materials and production volumes.Pharmaceutical manufacturers may process powders, granules or pellets, while nutraceutical producers can work with botanical powders, herbal ingredients, probiotic formulations and blended materials. These products can require different feeding, dosing and capsule-handling configurations.For high-volume production, an Automatic Capsule Filling Machine can integrate several processing stages into a continuous workflow. Smaller manufacturers may use a Semi-Automatic Capsule Filler or Small Production Capsule Filling Machine, while R&D departments can employ a Lab-Scale Capsule Filler for formulation development and process testing.The same equipment category can support Hard Gelatin Capsule Filling Machine, Herbal Powder Capsule Filling Machine, Pellet Capsule Filling Machine, Food Supplement Capsule Filling Machine and Probiotic Capsule Filling Machine applications when the machine configuration is matched to the formulation.As product portfolios become more diverse, modular dosing systems and flexible filling configurations can help manufacturers accommodate different material characteristics and production requirements. This has increased attention on equipment that combines filling, capsule locking, rejection and cleaning functions within a coordinated production process.Industry OutlookChina's capsule filling equipment sector is developing around automation, process integration, hygienic construction and formulation flexibility. For pharmaceutical manufacturers, the integration of capsule handling, dosing, locking, rejection and cleaning can help establish a more continuous production workflow.At the same time, semi-automatic and laboratory equipment remain relevant to smaller production volumes, formulation development and process testing. This creates a broad equipment landscape rather than a single machine configuration suitable for every production environment.For equipment manufacturers, flexibility is therefore becoming an important part of capsule machine development. Systems that can accommodate different capsule sizes and filling materials can serve a broader range of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and food supplement applications.TPCF's CFM Series is one example of this development, combining automatic capsule handling and locking with filling configurations for powders, granules, pellets and tablets. Other Chinese manufacturers continue to develop automatic and semi-automatic capsule equipment, contributing to the range of pharmaceutical machinery available from China's manufacturing sector.Closing OutlookThe capsule filling machine industry is increasingly connecting automation with material flexibility, hygienic construction and integrated production functions. From Empty Capsule Filling Equipment and laboratory-scale systems to high-output automatic production machinery, different equipment configurations are being developed for different production environments.For pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and food supplement manufacturers, equipment selection can involve factors including capsule size, material characteristics, target output, dosing requirements, cleaning procedures and the required level of automation.As China's pharmaceutical machinery sector continues to develop, capsule filling manufacturers are expected to remain focused on automated processing, flexible dosing configurations and equipment designs suited to increasingly diverse capsule formulations.

Michael Zhao

Shanghai Tablet Press Mechanical Components Co., Ltd.

+ +8618017027102

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Five Reputable Capsule Filling Machine Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing News Provided By Htnxt September 30, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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