Flydubai Flight From Dubai To Tel Aviv Diverted To Saudi Arabia After Altercation Between Pilots: What We Know
The aircraft reportedly dropped 17,400 feet in altitude, from 34,000 feet to around 16,600 feet, in just two minutes at around 1:20 am ET (10:50 am IST), CNN reported, citing flight-tracking data. The report added that an emergency signal was sent from the aircraft at 1:32 am ET.
The incident led Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz to convene a security consultation. The IDF also scrambled fighter jets after receiving the emergency alert, an IDF spokesperson said.
An Israeli official confirmed that the incident was not a hijacking, adding that officials understood it to be an internal personnel incident.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
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