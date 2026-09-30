Power, Water And Resilience Reshape The Future Of African Mining

ESI Africa's Powering Mines&Industry Volume examines the infrastructure decisions that are now critical to competitive and sustainable mining operations.

Energy security may dominate conversations around African mining operations, but power is only one part of a bigger infrastructure challenge.

Reliable electricity, affordable energy, secure water supply, effective rehabilitation and access to investment are interconnected considerations for mines looking to protect production while responding to sustainability, regulatory and cost pressures.

These issues sit at the centre of ESI Africa's Powering Mines&Industry Volume, bringing together industry analysis and practical perspectives on the infrastructure realities shaping mining operations.

Published by ESI Africa, part of VUKA Group, the volume explores the technologies, strategies and partnerships influencing energy, water and long-term operational resilience.

Explore Powering Mines&Industry Volume ( )

The mine resilience equation is getting more complex

For energy-intensive operations, security of supply and affordability directly affect productivity and competitiveness. At the same time, water scarcity, rehabilitation requirements and infrastructure constraints are pushing water management further into strategic planning.

Three ESI Africa webinars explore these challenges from practical operational perspectives.

This webinar will bring together mining and energy stakeholders to discuss practical solutions for powering Zimbabwe's mining future and explore the investments, partnerships, and policy frameworks needed to close the energy gap. Register for the webinar ( )

Explore approaches to managing mine water across the operational lifecycle, with a focus on scalable rehabilitation and reuse. Watch on-demand ( )

Explore how water-intensive organisations can move from identifying supply risk to implementing practical resilience strategies. Watch on-demand ( )

Zimbabwe puts the power-mining relationship into focus

The relationship between energy capacity and mining development moves from digital discussion to an in-person platform in Harare this November.

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zimbabwe takes place on 17 November 2026 at Rainbow Towers, Harare, co-located with Zimbabwe Mining Week.

The one-day summit brings together mining companies, energy users, developers, investors, policymakers and solution providers to explore renewable energy, storage, project development, finance, cost containment and secure power supply.

For Zimbabwe's mining industry, these are fundamental commercial questions. New production and industrial growth depend on the infrastructure needed to develop mineral resources reliably and competitively.

Explore C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zimbabwe ( )

Connecting projects with capital

Solving infrastructure constraints requires viable projects and access to the organisations that can finance and deliver them.

The Project&Investment Network, in partnership with the African Infrastructure Elites annual magazine, connects project owners with investors, financiers and solution providers across Africa's power, energy and infrastructure sectors, helping create pathways from project opportunity to implementation.

Explore the Project&Investment Network ( )

Recognising African infrastructure excellence

Across mining, power, water and transport, organisations are already delivering projects that solve operational challenges, introduce new technologies and demonstrate what effective infrastructure delivery can achieve.

The African Infrastructure Elites: Projects and People annual magazine, hosted by ESI Africa, recognises the projects, partnerships and leaders contributing to infrastructure development across the continent.

Nominations are open for industry to put forward the projects and people whose work deserves wider recognition.

Explore the African Infrastructure Elites and submit a nomination ( )

The Powering Mines conversation continues

The next Powering Mines&Industry Volume continues examining the infrastructure, operational and investment solutions shaping mining and C&I markets' energy, water and transport.

Join the Powering Mines&Industry 2026 waiting list ( )

Meet ESI Africa at Mining Indaba 2027

ESI Africa will be at Mining Indaba from 8 to 11 February 2027 at the CTICC in Cape Town, meeting mining, energy and infrastructure leaders from across the continent.

Companies and industry leaders attending the event can book an interview with ESI Africa to discuss projects, developments and the issues shaping Africa's mining and energy sectors.

To arrange an interview, contact Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl, ESI Africa Editor-in-Chief: ...

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is a leading multimedia platform serving Africa's power, energy, water, transport and utility sectors. Through industry analysis, interviews, webinars, special reports and multimedia content, ESI Africa connects sector professionals with the people, projects, technologies and developments shaping infrastructure across the continent. ESI Africa forms part of VUKA Group.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, creating business opportunities across key industries in Africa. Through events, digital platforms, media and targeted industry networks, VUKA Group brings together decision-makers, innovators, investors and industry stakeholders.