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Global Cholera Deaths Reach Highest Level in Decades—WHO
(MENAFN) Cholera-related deaths worldwide climbed sharply in 2025 despite a reduction in reported infections, reaching their highest annual level in more than two decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.
Data covering the year showed that 47 countries recorded 451,499 cholera cases and 7,870 deaths, representing a 30% increase in fatalities and the highest yearly death count reported to the agency since 1999.
The WHO cautioned that the figures reflect only reported surveillance data and that the actual number of cases and deaths is likely considerably higher because many infections go unreported.
Angola, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen together accounted for roughly 90% of reported cases and deaths.
Africa experienced the greatest impact, with reported infections increasing by 34% and deaths rising by 58% compared with 2024.
"The rise in cholera deaths is a reminder of the challenge ahead," said Chikwe Ihekweazu, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program. "No one should be dying from cholera today when we have the tools to prevent and treat this disease," he added.
More than 20% of reported cholera fatalities occurred outside medical facilities, suggesting that many patients were unable to access treatment quickly enough.
The WHO also reported significant growth in oral cholera vaccine production, with annual output rising from about 30 million doses in 2022 to approximately 80 million doses in 2025.
Data covering the year showed that 47 countries recorded 451,499 cholera cases and 7,870 deaths, representing a 30% increase in fatalities and the highest yearly death count reported to the agency since 1999.
The WHO cautioned that the figures reflect only reported surveillance data and that the actual number of cases and deaths is likely considerably higher because many infections go unreported.
Angola, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen together accounted for roughly 90% of reported cases and deaths.
Africa experienced the greatest impact, with reported infections increasing by 34% and deaths rising by 58% compared with 2024.
"The rise in cholera deaths is a reminder of the challenge ahead," said Chikwe Ihekweazu, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program. "No one should be dying from cholera today when we have the tools to prevent and treat this disease," he added.
More than 20% of reported cholera fatalities occurred outside medical facilities, suggesting that many patients were unable to access treatment quickly enough.
The WHO also reported significant growth in oral cholera vaccine production, with annual output rising from about 30 million doses in 2022 to approximately 80 million doses in 2025.
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