Raghubir Yadav: Acting Toh Gale Padd Gayi Mere

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his show 'Hunkkaar – The Roar', has shared that he never thought of taking up acting as a specialization, and it happened to him purely by luck.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zoya Hussain at a 5-star property during the promotions in the city. He shared that he thinks of characters musically, as this point of view helps him grasp the characters better.

He told IANS,“I think of characters musically because it's easier for me to grasp the character. The emotions in music, they come to you so quickly. And the way you are in the mood, the way you are living your life, the way you are happy, that kind of music comes to you so quickly. That's what you want to hear. So, since childhood, I've been connected to music. Acting toh gale padd gayi mere (acting happened to me just like that) That's why I had to do it”.

He further mentioned,“The profession of an actor is such that it's very necessary to learn everything. It's very important. You have to know it. Then I started enjoying it. Music is one thing. There are other things with music. I mean, in the whole universe, there's nothing in the universe that an actor shouldn't know. That's why I didn't do a course in acting. My specialization. I did it in stage craft”.

'Hunkkaar – The Roar' is set against a world of power, faith and influence, and follows the accusation made by 17-year-old Meenu Rawat against a spiritual figure. The show is directed by Karan D. Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. Actress Aneet Padda, who broke out on the scene with 'Saiyaara', essays the role of Meenu Rawat. Her allegations trigger a high-stakes investigation and a courtroom battle, exposing the complex relationship between faith, power and justice.

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Arjun Mathur feature in pivotal roles. Backed by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Purple Pebble Pictures, the series explores truth, institutional influence and a young woman's fight to be heard.

The series is available to stream on JioHotstar.