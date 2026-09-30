Jordan Tourism Board Builds Momentum In The GCC Following Successful Participation At Arabian Travel Market 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ATM 2026 marks a significant milestone for Jordan Tourism Board with new strategic partnerships, enhanced regional connectivity, and an expanded roadmap for GCC market growth. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Theconcluded a successful participation at the, reinforcing Jordan's position as one of the Middle East's leading tourism destinations and reaffirming its commitment to growing visitor arrivals from the Gulf region.

The Jordan Pavilion featured a delegation of, demonstrating the country's collaborative approach to tourism development and international market engagement. Together withand the, the Jordan Tourism Board showcased the Kingdom's diverse tourism experiences, ranging from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Petra and the dramatic desert landscapes of Wadi Rum to the wellness attractions of the Dead Sea, the coastal destination of Aqaba, and a rich array of cultural, religious, adventure, and experiential travel offerings. The pavilion provided a valuable platform for strengthening relationships with travel trade and media partners while reinforcing Jordan's position as a year-round destination for GCC travellers.

ATM 2026 also marked several important milestones in Jordan's GCC market strategy. As part of its efforts to strengthen market representation and industry engagement, the, supporting the destination's long-term growth ambitions and market development initiatives across the region.

Building on the momentum generated during the exhibition, the Jordan Tourism Board also announced a strategic memorandum of understanding with, further strengthening connectivity and collaborative destination marketing efforts in key regional and international markets. The partnership is expected to support visitor growth through joint promotional campaigns, travel trade engagement, and enhanced destination visibility.

Throughout the exhibition, the Jordan Tourism Board held productive discussions with leading tourism stakeholders, airlines, media organisations, online travel agencies, MICE planners, and destination partners to explore new avenues for collaboration and visitor growth. The destination also conducted multiple media interviews and industry briefings, highlighting Jordan's unique tourism experiences and upcoming initiatives designed to attract leisure, family, luxury, wellness, adventure, and cultural travellers from the GCC.

Commenting on the successful participation,, said:

“The Arabian Travel Market continues to be one of the most important platforms for engaging with our partners across the Gulf region and beyond. This year's participation provided an excellent opportunity to showcase Jordan's evolving tourism offerings, strengthen existing relationships, and establish new strategic partnerships that will contribute to the continued growth of the destination. The GCC remains a priority market for Jordan, and we are committed to delivering compelling experiences that resonate with travellers from the region.”

“Jordan's successful participation at ATM 2026 reflects the destination's strong appeal to travellers from the GCC and the wider region. We are proud to support the Jordan Tourism Board in its efforts to further strengthen market engagement, build meaningful partnerships with the travel trade and media, and increase awareness of Jordan's diverse tourism experiences. The momentum generated through ATM, combined with strategic initiatives planned for the GCC market, creates a strong foundation for sustained visitor growth and deeper industry collaboration across the region.”

Looking ahead, the Jordan Tourism Board is preparing a comprehensive programme of destination marketing and trade engagement activities across the GCC. These initiatives will include trade partnerships, targeted consumer campaigns, media outreach, influencer collaborations, airline partnerships, roadshows, destination training programmes, and participation in key travel industry events aimed at increasing awareness and driving visitation to the Kingdom. The newly established GCC representation by VFS Global, together with enhanced airline collaborations and strategic trade partnerships, will further support Jordan's efforts to deepen market penetration and strengthen its position among leisure, family, luxury, adventure, wellness, and MICE travellers.

Regional connectivity to Aqaba has also been strengthened throughThe airline commenced two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Aqaba on 18 September 2026, offering UAE travellers direct access to Jordan's Red Sea coast and the Golden Triangle of Aqaba, Petra and Wadi Rum. Royal Jordanian also commenced two weekly nonstop flights between Riyadh and Aqaba on 17 September 2026, supported by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), creating a direct gateway for Saudi travellers to Aqaba and southern Jordan. With strong momentum from ATM 2026, an expanding portfolio of strategic partnerships, and a focused growth strategy for the GCC, Jordan continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for travellers seeking authentic cultural experiences, breathtaking natural landscapes, wellness escapes, adventure tourism, and world-class hospitality.