Fact Check: Was Munawar Faruqui Detained By Police? Viral Video Triggers Fresh Buzz Online
Recently, comedian Munawar Faruqui's Mumbai arrest video went viral on social media. In the video circulated all over social media, a person with his face covered was seen being taken away by Mumbai police in a vehicle.
Viral Video Generates Arrest Speculation
The viral video depicts a man whose face is covered with many people escorting him to be placed in a car. It did not take long before people rumoured the man to be none other than Munawar Faruqui. This video became a subject of more interest when Munawar Faruqui was absent in Entertainment Cricket League held on September 28.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by InfoUncle (@infouncle_official)
Munawar Faruqui Responds
Now Munawar Faruqui has reacted to this viral post on X. Munawar's reaction was posted on social media where he made a sarcastic comment about also trying to find himself in the viral video. With his reaction, Munawar has reacted and disapproved any speculations regarding the viral video.
Munawar Faruqui was arrested by the police last night. Does anyone know why? #Munawarfaruqui // #MKJW twitter/WqZk1ZBDR7
- asim riaz (@asim_riaz_13) September 29, 2026
The viral video has created some sort of speculation but not actually confirmed any arrest yet. As per the report by aajtak, nothing is confirmed about the arrest of Munawar Faruqui.
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