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News Outlets Seek Extended Court Order Against White House Media Ban
(MENAFN) Several major US news organizations have asked a federal court to extend restrictions on the Trump administration’s White House media ban, seeking continued access for their journalists while their legal challenge moves forward.
“This Court should issue a preliminary injunction enjoining Defendants… from taking any action to enforce the White House ban,” CNN, MS NOW and Politico said in a joint legal memorandum filed Monday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. The outlets also called for administration officials to restore their journalists’ “same access” to the White House and the president that they had before Sept. 18.
The organizations argued that their exclusion amounts to retaliation for critical coverage and violates First Amendment protections. They also said the administration breached Fifth Amendment due process requirements by withdrawing press credentials without prior notice, hearings or clear standards.
Their lawyers further alleged that officials failed to fully comply with previous court instructions and continued imposing differing restrictions on media organizations. Among the examples cited were CNN being excluded from an Air Force One flight to Knoxville and restrictions placed on coverage of a state dinner involving Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The request comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Sept. 24 that remains in effect for 14 days. The judge determined that the outlets were likely to prevail on their due process argument and also raised questions about the administration’s reliance on national security as a justification for the restrictions.
“This Court should issue a preliminary injunction enjoining Defendants… from taking any action to enforce the White House ban,” CNN, MS NOW and Politico said in a joint legal memorandum filed Monday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. The outlets also called for administration officials to restore their journalists’ “same access” to the White House and the president that they had before Sept. 18.
The organizations argued that their exclusion amounts to retaliation for critical coverage and violates First Amendment protections. They also said the administration breached Fifth Amendment due process requirements by withdrawing press credentials without prior notice, hearings or clear standards.
Their lawyers further alleged that officials failed to fully comply with previous court instructions and continued imposing differing restrictions on media organizations. Among the examples cited were CNN being excluded from an Air Force One flight to Knoxville and restrictions placed on coverage of a state dinner involving Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The request comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Sept. 24 that remains in effect for 14 days. The judge determined that the outlets were likely to prevail on their due process argument and also raised questions about the administration’s reliance on national security as a justification for the restrictions.
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