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Israeli Route Plan Raises Concerns Over Ramallah Division
(MENAFN) A Palestinian commission warned Tuesday that an Israeli plan to reopen Route 463 exclusively for occupiers could further divide Ramallah and Al-Bireh, potentially cutting eight villages and two major residential areas in the north off from the southern part of the governorate.
“The road runs through the urban area of Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the central occupied West Bank, separating its northern and southern parts,” the commission said in a statement.
The commission said allowing occupiers to use the route again could leave eight villages and two major residential neighborhoods in the northern section of the urban area separated from other parts of the governorate.
“The measure would force tens of thousands of Palestinians to use an old alternative road near the Jalazone refugee camp,” it said.
“The alternative route already suffers from severe traffic congestion and cannot accommodate additional vehicles, further complicating Palestinian movement between northern and southern Ramallah,” the statement said.
The commission argued that the proposed reopening should not be viewed as an “isolated step,” saying it forms part of a wider series of changes being implemented across the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate.
“The road runs through the urban area of Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the central occupied West Bank, separating its northern and southern parts,” the commission said in a statement.
The commission said allowing occupiers to use the route again could leave eight villages and two major residential neighborhoods in the northern section of the urban area separated from other parts of the governorate.
“The measure would force tens of thousands of Palestinians to use an old alternative road near the Jalazone refugee camp,” it said.
“The alternative route already suffers from severe traffic congestion and cannot accommodate additional vehicles, further complicating Palestinian movement between northern and southern Ramallah,” the statement said.
The commission argued that the proposed reopening should not be viewed as an “isolated step,” saying it forms part of a wider series of changes being implemented across the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate.
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