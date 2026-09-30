Siemens, In Partnership With German Embassy Hosts Inaugural German Tech Talks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Industrial AI was at the centre of Qatar's infrastructure conversation during the inaugural edition of German Tech Talks in Qatar, hosted by Siemens in partnership with the Germany embassy, held Tuesday at the Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail.

For more than five decades, German engineering and technology have contributed to Qatar's infrastructure development. The inaugural edition of the German Tech Talks in Qatar opened a new chapter in that journey.

Siemens hosted the inaugural session of the German Tech Talks in Qatar, themed Industrial AI and the Technologies Shaping the Future, in partnership with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and with support from the German Industry and Commerce Office (AHK).

The German Tech Talks in Qatar are part of a broader initiative by the German Embassy to strengthen 55 years of bilateral co-operation between Germany and Qatar by fostering knowledge exchange and deepening partnership in technological leadership.

Oliver Owcza, German ambassador delivered the opening remarks, followed by a welcome address from Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East and Siemens Qatar. At the core of the inaugural German Tech Talks, was the executive panel“From Infrastructure to Intelligence: How Industrial AI is Reshaping Qatar”, moderated by Hakan Özdemir with the speakers Mohamed Ali al-Ghaithani, chief executive officer, Meeza, and Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice president, Group Retail Banking, QNB Group.

The session was held in the presence of representatives of the Qatari government, public- and private-sector business leaders, policymakers, industry experts, researchers, innovators, academia, and the media.

Ambassador Owcza, said:“Germany and Qatar have all the ingredients for a strong partnership in technological leadership. With the German Tech Talks we want to build on the distinct strengths and capabilities of our two countries in this regard and create a platform for exchange on the technologies that are shaping our future.”

Hakan Özdemir, CEO, Siemens Qatar and CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East, said: "As a pioneering German engineering and technology company in Qatar, Siemens is proud to host the inaugural session of the German Tech Talks in Qatar, in partnership with the German embassy."

"As Qatar advances its ambitions under National Vision 2030, the next chapter of national transformation is unfolding in the real world, with industrial AI serving as the intelligence layer embedded in the infrastructure that powers the national economy every day."

"Today, Siemens showcased how industrial AI translates technology into measurable outcomes by combining engineering, digitalisation, cybersecurity, and data to make infrastructure intelligent by design, sustainable, and resilient at its core," he added.

German Tech Talks Siemens AHK