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Qatar Participates In 12Th GCC Anti-Corruption Ministerial Committee Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority, participated in the 12th meeting of the Anti-Corruption Ministerial Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
HE President of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad headed Qatar's delegation to the meeting.
The meeting reviewed key issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to strengthen GCC cooperation in promoting integrity and transparency.
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